Fresh Fish and Seafood Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Fish and Seafood Industry

Description



“Fresh Fish and Seafood Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2023” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the Fresh fish and seafood by distribution channel (supermarkets, open markets, hypermarkets, fish shops, and others); and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin topical America and Middle East & Africa). The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Fresh fish and seafood industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. Some of these include Grupo Freiremar, HIRO, LEE FISHING COMPANY, Leigh Fisheries, Marine Harvest.

Beginning with a global overview, the report explores the dynamics that have a strong influence on the Fresh fish and seafood market and can also impact its future growth. Taking 2018 as the base year, the report covers historical market scenario from 2010-2017 and provides forecasts till 2023. This includes the study of value and volume trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry. On a regional basis, the report examines the Fresh fish and seafood market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report studies the Fresh fish and seafood market in detail for latest trends, outlook and opportunities.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Open markets

Hypermarkets

Fish shops

Segmentation by Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

North America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Grupo Freiremar

HIRO

Lee Fishing Company

Leigh Fisheries

Marine Harvest

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the report. Moreover, in order to determine market attractiveness, the report analyses the Fresh fish and seafood industry along the parameters of the porter’s five forces model. This model examines the degree of competition in the Fresh fish and seafood industry by analysing the threat posed by new entrants and substitutes, and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Swot analysis of the market has also been presented in the report which highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats pertaining to the Fresh fish and seafood industry. Furthermore, the value chain analysis of the Fresh fish and seafood industry has also been covered in the report. This comprises of all the activities in the value chain, such as the procurement of various raw materials, manufacturing and sales of the products, and their distribution.

Highlights of The Fresh Fish and Seafood Market

Historical and current scenario

Trends and developments

Market forecast

Price analysis and forecast

Porter’s five forces analysis

SWOT analysis

Value chain analysis

The report is a result of exhaustive primary and secondary research undertaken by analysts having years of experience in the Fresh fish and seafood industry. All the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry have been covered and the collected data has been analysed and presented in the form of easily comprehensible charts, graphs and tables.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Stakeholders

1.3 Scope of the Report

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Data Collection

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Validation

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market

4.1 Industry Overview

4.2 Key Industry Developments

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Key Market Indicators

4.3.2 Historical Market Trends

4.3.3 Market Forecast

4.4 Price Analysis

4.4.1 Key Price Indicators

4.4.2 Pricing Structure

4.4.3 Historical Price Trends

4.4.4 Price Forecast

4.5 Market Breakup By Region

4.6 Market Breakup By Distribution Channel

5. Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Research and Development

5.3 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4 Inbound Logistics

5.5 Production

5.6 Marketing

5.7 Outbound Logistics

5.8 Consumers

6. Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market: SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats

7. Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Threat of New Entrants

7.3 Threat of Substitutes

7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.6 Intensity of Rivalry

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Key Success Factors

9. Performance By Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Market Trends

9.1.3 Market Segmentation

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Market Trends

9.2.3 Market Segmentation

9.2.4 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Market Trends

9.3.3 Market Segmentation

9.3.4 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Market Trends

9.4.3 Market Segmentation

9.4.4 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Market Trends

9.5.3 Market Segmentation

9.5.4 Market Forecast

10 Key Player Profiles

Continued...

