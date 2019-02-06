Unlocking Innovation- The Jewellers way

Bridal Jewellery Collection by Vaibhav Jewellers Celestial Ruby Cladded Lakshmi Pearl Haram Set Vibrant 22K Emerald Beaded Pachi Kasulaperu

A Jewellers journey to digital transformation.

A New Era of Luxury E-commerce” — Ms Keerthana Grandhi, Director of Vaibhav Jewellers

VISHAKHPATNAM, ANDRA PRADESH, INDIA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- They believe “A Jewellers true identity is by their design”, true to their philosophy Vaibhav Jewellers had been carrying this legacy of giving an unmatched shopping experience to their customers every time by sheer innovation.Vaibhav Jewellers takes the new age luxury shopping to the next level by offering its customers a real-time video product tour using high-end HD cameras through their online portal www.vaibhavjewellers.com . Their in-house Jewellery experts evaluate the product expectations of the customer and guide them in selecting the right item. In addition, the uber-exclusive and design-centric jewellery selected by the customers will be worn by customer relation executives. This helps a customer get an exact idea of the product’s distinctiveness, appearance and finesse. Video shopping of this kind will not only provide an enhanced shopping experience but also helps US customers make the right choice remotely also.Bridal Jewellery CollectionIn addition to their video shopping, they have newly launched “Uttamakshanam” – A Bridal collection offering signature handpicked Bridal sets. The ensemble includes all Bridal wear i.e. Maang Tikka, Haram, Necklace, bangles, ring, Vaddanam, Earrings, Nosepin and Vanki. A customer has an option to choose from various workmanships such as Pachi, Polki, Antique, Temple and plain gold. Vaibhav Jewellers has a credit of being an exclusive Jeweller to over a lakh of weddings. This stands as testimony to their exemplary Bridal Jewellery designs and customer service spanning three decades.The project is the brainchild of Ms Keerthana Grandhi, Director of Vaibhav Jewellers. Terming video shopping ‘A New Era of Luxury E-commerce’, Ms Grandhi says, “We always believe in providing an exceptional experience to our customers. We are a personal jeweller to lakhs of customers and want to extend the same experience to our customers in the United States”.Global OutreachExtending their horizons, Vaibhav Jewellers is now catering all NRI customers through their e-commerce site. Especially, the Telugu community in the US who share longstanding patronage with Vaibhav Jewellers. The global outreach is initiated to address the NRIs shopping concerns and enables them to shop at par with their Indian counterparts in all respects. This includes free international shipping coupled with free transit insurance and customs duty on all the Jewellery items shipped.Smart BuyAnother Avant-garde initiative by Vaibhav Jewellers is the introduction of “Smart Buy” option where you can now plan your Jewellery purchase in advance and avail an assured manufacturing discount of up to 50% on making charges. The Jewellery will be exclusively manufactured and can be personalized as per the Karatage, gold weight, inscriptions and other similar customizations on request. In stock or Out of stock, now avail Smart buy option across all items to bring home spectacular Jewellery.Mr Satish R, CEO of Vaibhav Jewellers, says, “Initially, our NRI customers visited our stores in India to select jewellery. But many of them are now doing the same - by sitting at home - through video shopping. They can zoom in and check the quality of our products, just like they would at our stores.”About usSince our inception in 1994 in Andhra Pradesh, we have served crores of customers, including NRIs. The design is cardinal for us, Jewellery models such as the Gold Harams, Diamond Necklaces, Gold Vadannams and Vankis, among others, is what distinguishes us. We feel a sense of accomplishment in serving different generations of customers in a single family lineage. Our products are classified for their impeccable craftsmanship and quality, making us the most preferred Jeweller during the wedding season.We have been conducting Jewellery exhibitions last 2yrs across twenty major cities of USA namely Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, New Jersey, Dallas etc. We also constantly strive to improvise on the aspects of customer delight, employee satisfaction by way of expanding our horizons further. We have a predominant presence through our eleven stores spread across Coastal Andhra, East Godavari districts and Hyderabad, Telangana. We believe this would help customers reachability to our innovative Jewellery designs offerings and services.

