Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 81.35 billion Forecast By 2026

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is anticipated to reach USD 81.35 billion by 2026. The market growth is propelled majorly by the increasing concerns of employers over the safety of its employees. Employers are highly responsible for offering a healthy and safe workplace to their workers. Employees working at industrial sites are prone to different forms for hazards, they are likely to come across sharp objects, flying sparks, unbearable loud noise, falling objects, and chemicals that could cause them serious injuries.

Companies especially those belonging to industrial, manufacturing, and construction sectors have realized that it is better to take precautions and prevent any lethal damage to any of their workers. Many regulatory bodies have laid guidelines to promote the safety and health of workforce. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S. is responsible for formulating standards that are aimed to encourage a safe and healthy environment for employees. OSHA has set requirements for the use of PPE such as 29 CFR 1910.135 (Head protection); 29 CFR 1910.137 (Electrical protective equipment); 29 CFR1910.136 (Foot protection), and29 CFR 1910.138 (Hand protection), among others. OSHA together with few other agencies such as National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), among others standardizes guidelines for work environment.

PPE finds application in various industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, transportation, food& beverages, power & energy, construction, and healthcare, among others. Among these industries, construction industry is experiencing highest application, and is among one of the largest end-use industry that is driving the market. The industry is flourishing in Asia Pacific region, primarily due to the presence of developing nations that are heavily investing in their infrastructural facilities.

Key Findings from the study suggest that the largest share of the market in 2017 was of the North American region. Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of products and end use. On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into eye protection, hand protection, head protection, hearing protection, fall protection, protective clothing, professional footwear, and respiratory protection, among other. Professional footwear is anticipated to foresee highest growth, owing to their wide range of application across various industries. These footwears are largely utilized for protection from sharp edge objects, and helps avoid direct contact from any hazardous chemicals.

Major players operating in the market includes companies such as MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Ltd., 3M Company, Alpha Pro. Tech Ltd., Rock Fall Ltd.,JSP Ltd., Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd, JAL Group, COFRA Holding AG, Golden Chang, Avon Rubber p. i. c., Rahman Group, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Personal Protective Equipment Market Insights

3.1. Personal Protective Equipment– Industry snapshot

3.2. Personal Protective Equipment -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Personal Protective Equipment market dynamics

3.3.1. Personal Protective Equipment– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Personal Protective Equipment Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Personal Protective Equipment Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Personal Protective Equipment market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Personal Protective Equipment market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Personal Protective Equipment Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Personal Protective Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Eye Protection

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Hand Protection

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.4. Head Protection

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.5. Hearing Protection

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.6. Fall Protection

4.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.7. Protective Clothing

4.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.8. Professional Footwear

4.8.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.9. Respiratory Protection

4.9.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5. Personal Protective Equipment Market Size and Forecast by End Use Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Transportation

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2026

5.3. Manufacturing

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2026

5.4. Chemical

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Construction

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2026

5.6. Food & Beverage

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2026

5.7. Oil & Gas

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.8. Mining

5.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2026

Continued……

