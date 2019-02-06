WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ EClinical Solutions Market Worth 12,985 million US$ By 2026”.

PUNE, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

EClinical Solutions Industry 2019

Description:-

The global eClinical solutions market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,985 million by 2026. In 2017, the CTMS segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global eClinical solutions market.

Government organizations across the globe have implemented stringent guidelines to obtain error-free authentic clinical data due to the burgeoning number of clinical data research. EClinical data software facilitates processing of real-time data entries. Moreover, the need to process massive amount of data in the least possible time increases the adoption of these solutions.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695603-eclinical-solutions-market-by-product-solutions-ecoa-edc

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The governments of various countries across the globe have sanctioned funds to promote clinical research of novels drugs. Increase in incidence of diseases across the globe has enforced government agencies to expedite the process of drug approval. The adoption of clinical data management systems has increased in the recent years to process the queueing molecules in the development phase of clinical research.

Technological advancements in eClinical software such as use of cloud computing to secure the data and improve accessibility across remote locations are expected to boost the market growth. Cloud based solution software dominated the global market in 2017, owing to the ease of delivery and convenience of upgrading to advanced versions. This segment has been gaining traction in the recent years, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Several pharmaceutical organizations have deployed eClinical solution software to comply with the norms of the regulatory bodies for processing clinical data without errors and without any scope for manipulation. According to the ALCOA standard, the use of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) is essential in clinical trials, as these use smartphones, tablets, and personal computers to allow patients, clinicians, and their caregivers to directly report outcomes, which ensure highly productive data for better understanding of patient experience and faster approval process.

Among end users, the CROs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the ongoing trend of outsourcing clinical research operations to these third party organizations to save time and cost. As most of the drugs that have cleared Phase III clinical trials can be marketed under FDA norms with proper recommendations and guidelines through a new drug application (NDA), a majority of the drugs across the globe are in this phase of clinical research. Hence, most of the clinical data management systems were used for conducting phase III clinical trials.

The key players profiled in the report are Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., DataTrak International, Inc., CRF Health, OmniComm Systems, BioClinica Inc., eResearch Technology, eClinical Solutions, Inc., and PHT Corporation. The prominent players operating in the industry have adopted various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, product innovation and expansion, and R&D of innovative products.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695603-eclinical-solutions-market-by-product-solutions-ecoa-edc

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. eClinical Solutions Market Insights

3.1. eClinical Solutions – Industry snapshot

3.2. eClinical Solutions - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

3.3.1. eClinical Solutions – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. eClinical Solutions Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. eClinical Solutions Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. eClinical Solutions Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. eClinical Solutions Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. eClinical Solutions Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. eClinical Solutions Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. eClinical Solutions Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product & Solutions

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

4.3. Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

4.4. Clinical Analytics Platforms

4.5. Clinical Data Integration Platforms

4.6. Safety Solutions

4.7. Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

4.8. Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

4.9. Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

4.10. Other Solutions

5. eClinical Solutions Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud-Based

6. eClinical Solutions Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Clinical Trial

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Phase I

6.3. Phase II

6.4. Phase III

6.5. Phase IV

7. eClinical Solutions Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End User

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Pharma and Biopharma Companies

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. CROs

7.5. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695603

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.