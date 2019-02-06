Global Aerospace & Defense Market 2019 Global Trends, Growth, Share, Demand, segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Aerospace & Defense industry consists of establishments involved in developing prototypes and manufacturing or assembling of complete aircrafts, aircraft parts, radars, weapons and ground vehicles for civilian and military purpose. These companies also provide maintenance, repair and overhauling services to the aircrafts and other after sales services.

Use of passive radars are gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across wide range of defense and civil applications and cost effectiveness. Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target. Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate.

In 2018, the global Aerospace & Defense market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace & Defense status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace & Defense development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

United Technologies

General Electric

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cybersecurity

Homeland Security

Border Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Land

Air

Sea

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace & Defense status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aerospace & Defense development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cybersecurity

1.4.3 Homeland Security

1.4.4 Border Security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Land

1.5.3 Air

1.5.4 Sea

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aerospace & Defense Market Size

2.2 Aerospace & Defense Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aerospace & Defense Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Aerospace & Defense Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Boeing

12.1.1 Boeing Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aerospace & Defense Introduction

12.1.4 Boeing Revenue in Aerospace & Defense Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.2 Airbus

12.2.1 Airbus Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aerospace & Defense Introduction

12.2.4 Airbus Revenue in Aerospace & Defense Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aerospace & Defense Introduction

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Aerospace & Defense Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.4 United Technologies

12.4.1 United Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aerospace & Defense Introduction

12.4.4 United Technologies Revenue in Aerospace & Defense Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 United Technologies Recent Development

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aerospace & Defense Introduction

12.5.4 General Electric Revenue in Aerospace & Defense Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

Continued…….

