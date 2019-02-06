PVC Modifier Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“PVC Modifier Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024”

PVC Modifier Market 2019

PVC is a kind of important of plastics in the world. Generally speaking, original PVC resin is with poor fluidity, poor impact strength, poor weather resistance, decomposed easily when they are heated and other disadvantages. These disadvantages are limiting the application of PVC resin. Therefore, it is necessary that to add various PVC modifiers to modify the properties of PVC resin, for making PVC resin can process easily and can be used for lots of fields. At present ACR (acrylic based polymer), MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene), CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene) are the major PVC modifiers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest manufacturing base of PVC modifier presently, which held about 30.85% production marker share in 2015. Since China is the largest consumer of PVC resin, at the same time the country has become the largest consumer of PVC modifier as well, with consumption of 336K MT in 2015.

PVC resin is one of the most widely used general resins currently. Considering this, PVC modifier insiders are still optimistic on the market, estimating that demand of the PVC modifier will continue to increase in the next 6 years and will reach to 2261.0K MT in 2022. As for the consumption area, India will impact the PVC modifier market as the country is experiencing fastest growth in construction materials, which indicates great market potential for the PVC modifier, the consumption of PVC modifier will increase to 414.8K MT.

The worldwide market for PVC Modifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2024, from 3030 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the PVC Modifier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaneka

Dow

Arkema

DuPont

LG

Mitsubishi Rayon

Mitsui Plastics

Indofil

SCAPL

Construwell Industries

Rike

Ruifeng

Yaxing

Jinhong

Wanda

Huaxing

Sanxing

Tianteng

Tianrui

Donglin

Keli

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ACR (acrylic based polymer)

MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene)

CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pipes & fittings

Film & sheet

Siding & trim

Injection molding

Windows & doors

Fence, deck & rail

Others



