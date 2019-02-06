Luggage Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Luggage Market 2019 Top Key Players, Production , Growth and Future Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Luggage Market

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers.

This report focuses on the Luggage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Luggage Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General Trolley Bags

1.2.2 Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Casual Luggage Bag

1.3.2 Travel Luggage Bag

1.3.3 Business Luggage Bag

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsonite India

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsonite India Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 VIP Industries Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 VIP Industries Limited Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Safari

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Safari Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Delsey

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Delsey Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Briggs and Riley

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Briggs and Riley Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Rimowa

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Luggage Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Rimowa Luggage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

