Industrial Nitrogen 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Nitrogen is a ‘permanent gas’ that is colourless, tasteless, odourless, and non-combustible. It constitutes 78% of air by volume, is very inert in the free-state and incapable of supporting life. In its liquid state it is extremely cold at -196 ˚C. One volume of liquid nitrogen gives approximately 700 volumes of gas at ambient conditions. 
In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for industrial nitrogen can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and growing industrialization in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Linde 
Air Liquide 
Praxair 
Air Products and Chemicals Inc 
Taiyo Nippon Sanso 
Messer Group 
Yingde Gases 
Hangzhou Hangyang 
Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas 
Southern Industrial Gas Berhad 
Airtec 
Aspen Air 
Gulf Cryo 
Bombay Oxygen 
Bhuruka Gases 
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gase

The global Industrial Nitrogen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Industrial Nitrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Nitrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Compressed Gas 
Liquid Nitrogen

Segment by Application 
Medical & Healthcare 
Food & Beverages 
Metal Manufacturing & Construction 
Rubber & Plastic 
Petroleum & Chemical

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary 
1 Industrial Nitrogen Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Nitrogen 
1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Compressed Gas 
1.2.3 Liquid Nitrogen 
1.3 Industrial Nitrogen Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Industrial Nitrogen Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Medical & Healthcare 
1.3.3 Food & Beverages 
1.3.4 Metal Manufacturing & Construction 
1.3.5 Rubber & Plastic 
1.3.6 Petroleum & Chemical 
1.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Nitrogen Business 
7.1 Linde 
7.1.1 Linde Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Linde Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Air Liquide 
7.2.1 Air Liquide Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Air Liquide Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Praxair 
7.3.1 Praxair Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Praxair Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc 
7.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso 
7.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Messer Group 
7.6.1 Messer Group Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Messer Group Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 Yingde Gases 
7.7.1 Yingde Gases Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 Yingde Gases Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.8 Hangzhou Hangyang 
7.8.1 Hangzhou Hangyang Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.8.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.8.3 Hangzhou Hangyang Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.9 Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas 
7.9.1 Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.9.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.9.3 Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.10 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad 
7.10.1 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad Industrial Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served 
7.10.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.10.3 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad Industrial Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.11 Airtec 
7.12 Aspen Air 
7.13 Gulf Cryo 
7.14 Bombay Oxygen 
7.15 Bhuruka Gases 
7.16 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gase

Continued….

