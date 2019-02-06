Industrial Nitrogen 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial Nitrogen Market

Nitrogen is a ‘permanent gas’ that is colourless, tasteless, odourless, and non-combustible. It constitutes 78% of air by volume, is very inert in the free-state and incapable of supporting life. In its liquid state it is extremely cold at -196 ˚C. One volume of liquid nitrogen gives approximately 700 volumes of gas at ambient conditions.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for industrial nitrogen can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and growing industrialization in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Yingde Gases

Hangzhou Hangyang

Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Airtec

Aspen Air

Gulf Cryo

Bombay Oxygen

Bhuruka Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gase

The global Industrial Nitrogen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Nitrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Nitrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Compressed Gas

Liquid Nitrogen

Segment by Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metal Manufacturing & Construction

Rubber & Plastic

Petroleum & Chemical

