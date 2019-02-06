Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Refined Rice Bran Oil Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

Global Refined Rice Bran Oil Market

This report studies the global market size of Refined Rice Bran Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Refined Rice Bran Oil in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Refined Rice Bran Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Refined Rice Bran Oil market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Refined Rice Bran Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Refined Rice Bran Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Refined Rice Bran Oil include 
Ricela 
BCL 
SVROil 
Vaighai agro products 
A.P. Refinery 
3F Industries 
Sethia Oils 
BIRBHUM OILS INDUSTRIES 
Jain Group of Industries 
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals 
Agrotech International 
Shivangi Oils 
Kamal 
Balgopal 
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical 
King rice oil group 
Habib Industries 
Wilmar International 
Surin Bran Oil 
Suriny 
RITO 
RiceBran Technologies 
Wanyuan Food & Oil 
Qaxld 
Jinrun 
Honghulang Rice Industry 
Hubei Tianxing

Market Size Split by Type 
Extraction 
Squeezing 
Market Size Split by Application 
Food 
Cosmetic 
Others

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Refined Rice Bran Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Extraction 
1.4.3 Squeezing 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Refined Rice Bran Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Food 
1.5.3 Cosmetic 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Ricela 
11.1.1 Ricela Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.1.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 BCL 
11.2.1 BCL Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.2.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 SVROil 
11.3.1 SVROil Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.3.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Vaighai agro products 
11.4.1 Vaighai agro products Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.4.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 A.P. Refinery 
11.5.1 A.P. Refinery Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.5.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 3F Industries 
11.6.1 3F Industries Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Refined Rice Bran Oil 
11.6.4 Refined Rice Bran Oil Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 

