JAMAICA SEES HUGE SURGE IN DEMAND

Luxury Beach Front Villa Jamaica Jamaica Villas Rentals Luxury Villas Jamaica Luxury Villa Jamaica Hidden Bay Luxury Jamaican Villa

Tourism to Jamaica experiences substantial increase

We are delighted to see this increase in business for Jamaica” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, USA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to leading villa rental experts, Jamaica has seen an unprecedented increase in advance bookings for 2019. The company which are also considered one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world have recorded a 35% growth for the last quarter of 2018 when compared to the same quarter in 2017.

The greatest increase in business has been for the popular Montego Bay area. Other popular areas including Negril, Ocho Rios and Discovery Bay. These areas are also seeing increased demand this year.

One of the reasons for the increase in demand is the excellent airlift to the region. There are direct flights from more cities in the US and Canada to Montego Bay than any other Caribbean Island. Some of the main hubs include New York, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto, Atlanta, Charlotte, Newark, Milwaukee, Washington, Miami, Baltimore and Chicago. Some of the major carriers servicing the region include, Airlines include Caribbean Air, Spirit, Southwest, Delta, American, United, Jet Blue. West Jet and Rouge. Many of the carriers have expanded their airlift such as Spirit, the budget airline. Spirit recently announced a new route from Orlando. This new service will operate three times per week into the tourism hub.

Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said “We are delighted to see this increase in business for Jamaica” It is truly a stunningly beautiful country with pristine beaches, a great history, authentic culture and many wonderful attractions such as the 7,000 feet high Blue Mountains and verdant rain forests. The Jamaican people are the warmest and friendliest of all the islands which are the main reason why once a client has visited once, they return year after year.

The other aspect is Montego Bay has never been safer. Local Jamaicans and the Expat community are very happy with the present state of affairs. Montego Bay and its environs are quiet and more peaceful than in the last 15 years. There are reports of people walking to work as they have never done. Tourists are enjoying the benefits of this.

Above all, Jamaica offers better value when you compare it with other Caribbean Islands. All the luxury villas come with staff such as housekeepers, chefs and butlers which ensure that all guests need to do is relax.

Jamaica is not the only country in the Caribbean experiencing growth according to the company who are real experts to the Caribbean. Turks and Caicos, St Barts and The Cayman Islands have also seen growths of between 30 and 40%.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa, and their team have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company also operate Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are dedicated villa rental brands for the beautiful island of Barbados and the Green Isle.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.