Auction Promoter puts together unique massive International Firearm Auction Feb 9-10 2019

Auctions in Richmond, BC and around the world via exclusive online bidding, this Saturday and Sunday February 9 and 10, 2019.

Collector Concierge International was pivotal in representing the core collection consignment while also assembling a partnership that is a Canadian firearms auction game changer.” — Ricky Sky

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collector Concierge International is proud to be representing the main consignor with approximately (600 pieces) in this historic collectible 900 lot plus firearm auction partnering with Maynards Auctions and Borderview International Firearms logistics.

This two-day spectacular auction is historic as three industry leaders have come together to make the purchasing and shipping of the firearms across borders with ease and at a reduced cost to the successful buyers. Collector Concierge International was pivotal in representing the core collection consignment while also assembling a partnership that is a Canadian firearms auction game changer. Maynards is the highly recognized auction house, and Borderview International Firearms Logistics is key with transfer of items to new owners in the USA.

Would be bidders are encouraged to log on and register for this auction at: https://www.proxibid.com/Maynards-Fine-Art-Antiques/auction-house/11293

Often, International and USA bidders are reluctant with purchasing Canadian Firearms. This has been alleviated through Collector Concierge International and their exclusive and ongoing partnership and preferential pricing negotiated with Borderview International solving this problem.

Borderview`s services and pricing for the USA based buyers makes purchases at this auction both simple and very economical, especially when you consider the USA based purchasers have the advantage of the exchange rate. Complete rates, Borderview’s contact information and a list of firearms importable or not to the USA can be seen here: https://www.borderview.com/maynards/

With this uniquely structured auction integrating Collector Concierge International, Maynards and Borderview, Rick Sky states “We are confident our main consignor client will achieve the maximum market return on their collection. There will also be a real opportunity especially for Canadian buyers to acquire exclusive lots of rare firearms that usually would be exported directly to the USA for auction or sale.”

Two other current examples of CCI`s unique collection sales promotion approach can be viewed at 1) bit.ly/moldarama promoting a Mold A Rama machine collection. 2) https://vimeo.com/289274041 promoting a trade stimulator collection.

-30-

For media information contact: Rick Sky

Email: ricksky@shaw.ca

Phone:604 230 3692



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.