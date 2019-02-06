Automotive Camshaft

Automotive Camshaft Market

Report Published by MAXIMIZE MARKET Automotive Camshaft” — Vikas

PUNE, MH, INDIA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automotive Camshaft Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Vehicle Type, Manufacturing Technology, Sales Channel, and GeographyGlobal Automotive Camshaft Market is estimated to propel US$ 4.432 Bn in 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.For More Information Visit here https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-camshaft-market/13597/ "> Rising production of vehicles and increasing demand for passenger vehicles is a major driving factor for the automotive camshaft market. Moreover, an increasing trend of engine downsizing and stringent automobile standards are the other major factors motivating the growth for advanced and light-weight camshafts globally. Furthermore, growth in the automotive sector and rising investments in automotive camshaft manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the market significantly during the forecast period.Automotive camshaft market is segmented into vehicle type, manufacturing technology, sales channel, and region. In terms of manufacturing technology, growth being witnessed in the sales of cast camshaft segment will assist drive the automotive camshaft market over the forecast period.Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is estimated to drive the growth of the automotive camshaft market. Owing to their enduringness and high strength, the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low. Currently, camshaft manufacturers are attention to producing lightweight and more lasting products, which will increase the lifespan of automotive camshafts as well as automobiles. This will raise the OEM segment share in the automotive camshaft market. The OEM segment is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value.In terms of region, Europe holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. In Europe, Germany is the major significant market and the largest contributor to the automotive camshaft market in the region because of the presence of more automobile manufactures in Germany. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for automotive camshaft market.Some of the key players in the automotive camshaft market are MAHLE GmbH, Thyssenkrupp AG, ESTAS CAMSHAFT & CHILLED CAST, JD Norman Industries Inc., Crance Cams Inc., Aichi Forge USA Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, KAUTEX TEXTRON GmbH & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams, Camshaft Machine Company, Comp Performance Group, Precision Camshafts Ltd., Varroc Group, among others.The scope of the Global Automotive Camshaft MarketGlobal Automotive Camshaft Market by Manufacturing Technology• Cast Camshaft• Forged Steel Camshaft• Assembled CamshaftGlobal Automotive Camshaft Market by Vehicle Type• Passenger Vehicles• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial VehiclesGlobal Automotive Camshaft Market by Sales Channel• OEM• AftermarketGlobal Automotive Camshaft Market by Geography• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaKey Players operating in the Global Automotive Camshaft Market• MAHLE GmbH• Thyssenkrupp AG• ESTAS CAMSHAFT & CHILLED CAST• JD Norman Industries Inc.• Crance Cams Inc.• Aichi Forge USA Inc.• Engine Power Components Inc.• Hirschvogel Holding GmbH• KAUTEX TEXTRON GmbH & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams• Camshaft Machine Company• Comp Performance Group• Precision Camshafts Ltd.• Varroc Group• Melling Engine Parts• LACO camshafts• JBM Industries• Newman Cams• Meritor, Inc.• Piper RS Ltd• Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG• J- Cam Engineering Corporation• Nilax Overseas• Schrick CamshaftFor More Information Visit here https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-camshaft-market/13597/ "> Report Published by MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com "> Omkar Heights,Sinhagad Road,Manik Baug, Vadgaon Bk,Pune, Maharashtra 411051, India.91 96071 95908sales@maximizemarketresearch.comlgodage@maximizemarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.