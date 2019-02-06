Biological Polymer Film 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Biological Polymer Film Market

Biological Polymer Films are biodegradable and compostable materials that have packaging applications. They are manufactured from renewable raw materials such as cellulose, starch, polylactic acid (PLA), chitosan, and proteins.

In terms of geographic regions, the Biological Polymer Film market will witness considerable growth in the Americas during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the improved economic conditions in emerging countries such as China and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison

BASF Corporation (US)

BioBag International AS

Braskem

Evonik Industries AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Industria Termoplastica Pavese ITP

Innovia Films

Klockner Pentaplast

Mondi Group

NatureWorks LLC

Plastic Union

Taghleef Industries (Ti)

The global Biological Polymer Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biological Polymer Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biological Polymer Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PLA films

PHB films

PHA films

PVA films

Polyamide films

Mulch films

PBAT films

Segment by Application

Food & beverage

Home & personal care

Medical & pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Biological Polymer Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Polymer Film

1.2 Biological Polymer Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Polymer Film Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PLA films

1.2.3 PHB films

1.2.4 PHA films

1.2.5 PVA films

1.2.6 Polyamide films

1.2.7 Mulch films

1.2.8 PBAT films

1.3 Biological Polymer Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biological Polymer Film Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & beverage

1.3.3 Home & personal care

1.3.4 Medical & pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3 Global Biological Polymer Film Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biological Polymer Film Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biological Polymer Film Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biological Polymer Film Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biological Polymer Film Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Polymer Film Business

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF Corporation (US)

7.2.1 BASF Corporation (US) Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Corporation (US) Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BioBag International AS

7.3.1 BioBag International AS Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BioBag International AS Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Braskem

7.4.1 Braskem Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Braskem Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Evonik Industries AG

7.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Evonik Industries AG Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toray Industries Inc.

7.6.1 Toray Industries Inc. Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toray Industries Inc. Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Industria Termoplastica Pavese ITP

7.7.1 Industria Termoplastica Pavese ITP Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Industria Termoplastica Pavese ITP Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Innovia Films

7.8.1 Innovia Films Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Innovia Films Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Klockner Pentaplast

7.9.1 Klockner Pentaplast Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Klockner Pentaplast Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mondi Group

7.10.1 Mondi Group Biological Polymer Film Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biological Polymer Film Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mondi Group Biological Polymer Film Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NatureWorks LLC

7.12 Plastic Union

7.13 Taghleef Industries (Ti)

Continued………

