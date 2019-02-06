Global Energy Management System Market Expected to Reach $185.75 billion With 20.2% Cagr Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports Adds “Energy Management System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Energy Management System Industry

Description

Global Energy Management System market is accounted for $35.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $185.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about carbon footprint management, high demand in growing economies, rising energy consumption and price volatility are some of the key factors restricting the market growth. However, high initial cost of deployment and lack of financial resources are restricting the market.

Energy Management Information provides relevant information that makes energy performance visible to various levels of an organization, enabling individuals and departments to plan, make decisions and take effective action to manage energy. It can lead to productivity improvements through the continuous monitoring of energy performance, and savings opportunities that, once implemented, are sustained over the long term.

Amongst Component, Sensors held considerable market share during forecast period owing to technological advancements and real-time data tracking with enhanced efficiency of sensors. Commonly used sensors include thermal cameras, motion-detecting, optical cameras, and optical trip wires. By geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due its wide acceptance in a variety of end users including retail, power, and manufacturing sectors.

Some of the key players profiled in the Energy Management System Market include Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, International Business Machine Corporation, CA Technologies, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., Yokogawa electric corporation, Gridpoint inc., Dexma, Johnson controls international plc, Delta electronics, inc, Itron, Alertme.Com Ltd, Silver Spring Networks, Inc., Opower, Inc and Elster Group Gmbh.

Solutions Covered:

• Utility Billing and Customer Information System

• Demand Response Management

• Carbon Management System

Devices Covered:

• Smart Plugs

• Load Control Switches

• Smart Thermostats

• In-House Display

Services Covered:

• Consulting & training

• Maintenance

• Implementation & integration

• Monitoring & control

Applications Covered:

• Industrial energy management system

• Building energy management system

• Home energy management systems

Software’s covered:

• Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

• Residential Energy Management System

• Industrial Energy Management System

• Utility Energy Management System

• Other Software’s

Components Covered:

• Controllers

• Sensors

• Batteries

• Display devices

• Other Components

End Users covered:

• Municipal, University, School, and Hospital System

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Power and Energy (P&E)

• Office and Commercial Building

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

...

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.2 Schneider Electric SE

14.3 Siemens AG

14.4 International Business Machine Corporation

14.5 CA Technologies

14.6 General Electric Company

14.7 Eaton Corporation PLC

14.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.9 Emerson Electric Company

14.10 Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.

14.11 Yokogawa electric corporation

14.12 Gridpoint inc.

14.13 Dexma

14.14 Johnson controls international plc

14.15 Delta electronics, inc

14.16 Itron

14.17 Alertme.Com Ltd

14.18 Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

14.19 Opower, Inc

14.20 Elster Group Gmbh

