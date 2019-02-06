Merck Foundation marks World Cancer Day by increasing the limited number of oncologists in Africa

Merck Cancer Access Program

NAIROBI, KENYA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks ‘World Cancer Day 2019’ themed ‘I am and I will’ through their Cancer Access Program with the aim to improve patient’s access to quality and equitable cancer care in Africa.

“We are committed to lead Africa to a better future through changing the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. We have been actively working to achieve objectives of building professional capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of oncologists” emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

“The lack of financial means is not the only challenge, I strongly believe the scarcity of trained health care personnel is the main challenge, therefore our main strategy is to establish a strong platform of specialized oncologists across the continent, specifically in countries where there is not even a single oncologists till today, such as: Gambia, Central African Republic, Liberia, Guinea Conakry and Sierra Leone. They need them to tackle the prevention, early diagnosis and management of cancer at all levels of the health care systems. Through this program, Merck Foundation has enrolled and provided clinical training in Oncology to 57 candidates from more than 21 African countries. We will soon scale up and strengthen our efforts and activities in more countries”, emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation through its Merck Cancer Access Program has provided training to over 57 candidates from Botswana, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

As per data and research, Over 20% of African countries have no access to cancer treatments at all, while access is limited and sporadic in other countries. Later-stage diagnosis in African patients contributes to poorer outcomes. For example, 5-year female breast cancer relative survival rates are 46% in Uganda and 12% in The Gambia, compared with around 90% in developed countries.

Therefore Merck foundation partnership with African Government and academia was the right strategy to address this pressing issue, the Merck Cancer access Program was launched in 2016 to provide One-year and two year fellowship program at Tata Memorial Centre - India, two years Oncology Fellowship programs at University of Malaya - Malaysia, Two years Oncology Fellowship Program at University of Nairobi - Kenya and Two years Master degree in Medical Oncology at Cairo University – Egypt.

It is an on-going initiative as the aim is to build cancer care capacity and will be scaled up to more African and developing countries.

Merck Foundation also provides Cancer access and scientific sessions for more than 1000 healthcare providers during their annual conference, Merck Africa Asia Luminary which was held last year in Senegal, presided by THE PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL, H.E. MACKY SALL. Ten African First ladies and 12 Ministers of health were meeting in different panels and committees to review the strategy of Merck Foundation programs to build healthcare capacity in different fields with special focus on Cancer care in long term partnership with their countries.

Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond

www.merck-foundation.com free registration

About Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.

Merck Foundation makes history with Oncology Fellowship for African Countries



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.