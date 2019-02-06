Altrice Investment Co. Limited – Cannabis Update – Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. - One to Watch...

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis stocks, as measured by the Global Cannabis Stock Index, bounced back from Q4 losses of 44.2%, rallying 44.2% in January- the second-best month in history for canna stocks pricewise. Overall sentiment in the sector remains bullish leading many investors to believe canna stocks could erase all 2018 losses which would signal several indicators and could create a snowball effect among investors causing a breakout, industry wide. This would coincide with campaign speeches for the 2020 election (they're already starting to hold rallies) filled with what many believe will be a bi-partisan show of support for the cash crop. It's tough to pinpoint what companies will benefit most: Recreational, or medical? CBD or THC? Cannabinoid biotech or Consumables?There are two kinds of companies that will benefit from the growth of the industry whichever direction that growth goes: producers and ancillary utilities. Marijuana will need to be cultivated, the cultivation process' efficiency will need to be improved. Below is our breakout company that fit this profile.One cannabis producer in line to benefit from industry growth in most variances is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) (Market Cap: $7.93B, Share Price: $8.04).The company has a production capacity of roughly 150,000 kilograms of cannabis per year. That number is expected to more than triple to 500,000 by mid-2020. Investors have been buoyed by the company's recent report of revenue rising to $29.9 million in the second quarter to Dec. 29, up 40% from the prior quarter. Proforma revenue, which includes revenue from pending acquisitions, came to $49.5 million.Aurora Cannabis Inc. reports on the 11th February and we will gain an insight into their plans for Hemp in the US.Notably, we can compare the recovery seen by Canopy Growth Corporation in early 2019 after they announced a contract to grow hemp in New York. Altrice expects Aurora to see a significant increase over the comingweeks. Altrice Investment Co. Limited reiterates its STRONG BUY rating on Aurora Cannabis Inc.“Our ambitions keep us ahead of our competitors, and our research, service and results keep our clients in aposition of financial security.”To receive more information on opportunities within the US markets or the IPO’s of 2019, or to find out more about our services and products, contact us at info@altriceinvestment.com or visit our website – http://www.altriceinvestment.com for further details.



