Former DARPA Program Manager and Sikorsky Aerospace Engineer Joins Skyworks Team

Dr. Ashish Bagai brings decades of technology innovation to Skyworks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, U.S.A., February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyworks Global Inc. , the global leader in gyronautics, has named Dr. Ashish Bagai as Chief Engineer for its eGyro™ aircraft electrification efforts effective immediately.Dr. Bagai previously served as a Program Manager in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) tactical Technology Office where he led vertical flight technology development programs.Prior to joining DARPA, Dr. Bagai worked at Sikorsky where he helped design and build the Sikorsky X2 Technology™ (X2) demonstrator aircraft as the Chief Aerodynamicist – X2 was a coaxial-rotor, compound helicopter that flew 100 mph faster than current production models. The X2 earned Dr. Bagai and his team at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2011—one of aviation’s highest honors. Dr. Bagai holds two patents on the design of the X2’s main rotor blades.Don Woodbury, Skyworks’ Chief Technology Advisor said “With the eGyro™ project, Skyworks is looking to fully leverage the opportunities offered by electrification to produce a high performance, safe, affordable aircraft for air taxi and other markets. Ashish’s experiences with the development of innovative vertical take-off and landing aircraft and with aircraft electrification have well prepared him for this key role with Skyworks to realize our shared vision for a transformative eGyro platform.”“Ashish has an incredible amount of experience in working in technology innovation and advanced aircraft,” said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. John Michel, Skyworks Executive Director. “His expertise from DARPA and Sikorsky as well as his experience in developing cutting edge vertical lift platforms make him an invaluable asset to the team as Skyworks pursues its vision of designing, developing, and delivering a safe, environmentally friendly electrified Air Taxis.”Dr. Bagai holds a B.S. Degree, a M.S. Degree, and a Ph.D. Degree, all in Aerospace Engineering and all from the University of Maryland College Park.###About SkyworksSkyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. eGyro is part of a portfolio of aircraft in development at Skyworks that includes the SparrowHawk two-seat kit gyroplane for the aviation enthusiast, the Hawk 5 four-passenger gyroplane for commercial transport of people and materiel at very low operating cost, the eGyro electric gyroplane that offers a combination of performance and safety that is not matched by other rotorcraft configurations, and the VertiJet’s potential to become the world’s fastest rotorcraft and only runway independent bizjet.Safe, simple, sustainable – Skyworks brings new ideas and capabilities to aviation.For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com



