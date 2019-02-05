Recruiting for Good Launches The Social Co-Op

Enjoy Dining + Spa + Travel Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com Join The Social Co-Op to Enjoy Rewards for Good

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches a Co-Op for like-minded professionals that love to make a difference and enjoy fun rewards; dining, spa and travel

Join Today to Be 1 of Our 100 Social Co-Op Members to Enjoy Rewards for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica is launching The Social Co-Op ; working collaboratively with 100 Co-Op members to help fund summer camp scholarships and fun rewards (dining, spa, travel).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We love to make a difference fun and rewarding for people who enable us to use recruiting for good.”Rewarding Referrals for Good Members participate by making introductions to companies hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales). Every time Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company; a Co-Op member earns a fun reward.Serving 100 Social Co-Op Members To deliver a more personal service and appreciation for member participation, Recruiting for Good is limiting the number of Co-Op memberships.How to Sign Up for Social Co-Op?Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, we meet all prospective co-op members in person (in Santa Monica), get to know each other; and answer questions about funding summer camp scholarships, and member rewards.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We help Social Co-Op Members fund their fun."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



