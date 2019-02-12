Iinnovate and UW | Bothell Publish A Comprehensive 70-Page Guide To Greater Seattle’s Innovation Ecosystem

Resources provided for entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, and service providers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEATTLE (February 12, 2019) Iinnovate Leadership Network (pronounced “I innovate”), and the School of Business at the University of Washington Bothell today announced the publication of its most comprehensive, 70-page, 2018 Guide to Greater Seattle’s Innovation Ecosystem . In its fourth year of publication, the report takes a snapshot of Greater Seattle’s innovation economy, and identifies the top investors, professionals, service providers, and community players that make up its increasingly robust ecosystem. In addition, a separate 2018 Greater Seattle Innovation Economy Report Card has been published.The original idea for the study came from Joe Ottinger, Founder and CEO of Iinnovate, a consulting firm and CEO network that helps organizations succeed in the innovation economy, to support entrepreneurs, and has been greatly expanded with the support of the University of Washington | Bothell to take a comprehensive look at Greater Seattle’s innovation economy.“Initially we wanted to help entrepreneurs more easily identify the right networks of investors, advisors, and service providers in Greater Seattle to help them innovate, scale, renew, and succeed in today’s innovation economy. Over time, we have expanded the guide to help individuals understand the major organization and initiatives they can support to strengthen Greater Seattle’s innovation ecosystem. We are pleased to be partnering with University of Washington’s Business School at Bothell again this year and to support their students to understand the innovation economy here”, says Ottinger.This year’s report covers organizations, individuals, and initiatives supporting technology, health and life sciences, government, and women in technology related fields. Some of the major findings (and resources) provided by the report include:• 2018 saw the largest growth in new, local tech venture capital firms in a decade (With a listing of the most active local and out-of-state firms)• New tech jobs in Greater Seattle over the last few years have grown at double the rate of Silicon Valley, while over 80% of the tech talent in Washington State have come from out of state• 7 out of 10 of the top office tenants in Greater Seattle are Tech Companies (With a comprehensive listing of spaces, incubators, accelerators, and real estate brokerage firms)• Women-led tech and life sciences companies account for only 3% to 8% of the total (With resources to support women leaders including a listing of women’s tech and life sciences organizations, women angel investors, and more)• Greater Seattle has strengthened as an regional and global innovation center (With a snapshot and report card of the Greater Seattle innovation economy and an index to major cross-sector initiatives and organizations)• Greater Seattle has become a global leader in a number of technology areas including cloud computing, machine learning, and next generation e-commerce (With a listing of meet-up groups in those and other areas)Denis Trapido, a Professor and coordinator of the study at the UW Bothell School of Business, commented, “Our school’s collaboration with iInnovate on mapping Seattle’s innovation ecosystem is fruitful and ever-expanding. An outstanding team of UW Bothell MBA students pushed the frontiers of this work in 2018 into new areas, including gender diversity. We look forward to many years of partnership with Joe Ottinger informing and supporting our region’s innovation community.”About linnovate Leadership NetworkIinnovate Leadership Network (pronounced “I innovate”) is an advisory firm and leadership network helping companies succeed in today’s innovation economy by operating like today's top performing companies. Iinnovate's services focus on helping companies speed innovation, scale organizations, and renew growth. Iinnovate was founded by Joe Ottinger a former management consultant with Harvard Business School professor John Kotter, tech executive with public and private technology companies, and author of books and articles on innovation and leadership. Joe cares deeply about transforming companies, communities, and lives through innovation.About the School of Business at the University of Washington BothellThe University of Washington Bothell is a rapidly developing UW campus just north of Seattle. Its School of Business focuses on top quality research, excellence in teaching, and community engagement. The School’s undergraduate and MBA programs inspire business excellence by ensuring that current and future leaders have the skills needed to be successful in a constantly changing business world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.