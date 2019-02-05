Anderson Zaks launches new service for call centre (MOTO) payments that helps reduce payment risk

Off the shelf One-stop PCI P2PE solution that helps remove a call centre’s IT infrastructure from PCI DSS scope

BRACKNELL, BERKS, UK, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Zaks , a leading omni-channel Payment Service Provider (PSP) based in the UK, has launched a new service offering secure card not present payments (MOTO) for call centres.In a typical call centre environment, the usual scenario would be to take card payment information on a standard terminal, or a software application located on the IT infrastructure. This infrastructure then requires securing to PCI DSS standard.Our new solution enables card details to be entered directly on to a PINPAD by the operator connected to any PC or terminal. Card details are immediately encrypted in a PCI P2PE compliant manner thus effectively removing your IT infrastructure from PCI DSS scope.This solution is specifically designed for merchants who must accept verbal card details from their customers, but equally, it can complement an IVR (phone signalling) or ‘pay by link’ solution.Anderson Zaks and IDTECH SREDKey integrated solution does not require a driver to be installed, but instead works via the Anderson Zaks’s virtual terminal, and with its published API means that bespoke, secure solutions for MOTO payments can be set up within days.Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “While the regulations for taking card not present transactions continue to grow, so too does the likelihood of a major data breach. Our innovative solution provides additional protection that will help a call or contact centre to weigh up the cost of meeting PCI compliance against outsourcing.”-ends-



