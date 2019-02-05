Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael Discusses Hair Loss Recovery Procedures

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deciding what hair loss treatment is right for you can be difficult without the right guidance. With years of experience, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael offers advice on follicular unit transplantation.As a skilled surgeon, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is constantly asked for his advice on hair loss treatment. With a commitment to providing patients with the very best treatment, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael works closely with his patients to craft a tailor-made plan specific to each patient. When it comes to hair loss treatment, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael always recommends coming in for a personal consultation before getting started.A very popular option that Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael often offers his patients is Follicular Unit Transplantation, or (FUT) which is a great option for treating various hair loss symptoms in their entirety.Follicular unit transplantation is a hair restoration option that uses tiny follicle grafts that are taken from a donor site on the individual patient's scalp and carefully transplanted onto the bald area in order to create sustained living hair that grows into the balding spots. Follicular unit transplantation can yield impressive results simply because these grafts are small and only contain one to four hairs, leading to a much more natural looking result for the patient. Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael recommends this procedure for patients who are in good health and have experienced male pattern baldness, hair loss due to scars, burns and trauma, or even do to facial surgery procedures. Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael typically recommends surgery for a variety of age ranges after a private consultation. Because of this unique approach to hair loss recovery, the procedure will typically be performed at peak baldness, or when the patient has completely lost their hair to yield the best overall results.Women can also undergo this procedure, as Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is always committed to an improvement for each and every patient in his care, wanting to yield the very best results for everyone under his care.Hair loss is a very personal and private matter, and Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael prides his practice on complete discretion and creating plans for each patient that will help them to live a more fulfilling and healthy life, and with over two decades of practice, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael always achieves fantastic results with his patients and their recovery.To learn more about hair loss recovery and to connect with Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael, click here.



