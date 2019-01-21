CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Understanding the benefits of cosmetic surgery can be difficult without a trusted expert. With decades of experience, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael discusses the benefits of cosmetic surgery.Over his twenty plus years in practice, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael constantly receives questions regarding the overall benefits of cosmetic surgery.“The first thing I always remind patients is that their safety is our first concern,” explained Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael. We want you to achieve all of your goals, along with improving your overall health.”After a private consultation with Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael to see if you are a candidate for a cosmetic surgery or procedure, you can begin to talk about the overall health benefits which include mental, emotional, social and occupational health all being increased by your procedures with Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael.Whether it’s a body contouring or facial surgery, the ultimate goal is a holistic health lifestyle which is Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael’s first priority for every patient. Every plan that Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael prepares is tailor-made for each individual patient. Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael also reminds every patient that the real work begins once you leave his office, and includes dieting, exercise, and a mind shift to focus on the positive things that each person has in their own lives.Cosmetic surgery can improve your physical appearance, but it also improves your self-esteem, increasing your motivation and outlook on life which is an added benefit which Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael mentions to all of his patients.Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael also reminds his patients that another benefit of cosmetic surgery is a healthier lifestyle, leading to weight loss, dieting, and a more active lifestyle, increasing your chances of a longer and healthier life.“Cosmetic surgery can also relieve neck, back and shoulder pain,” explained Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael. “Patients with overly large breasts or a patient with a large body will almost instantly experience less pain and an improved lifestyle overall.”No matter what surgery you are considering, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael always encourages everyone to come in first to meet with him and his expert team for a private consultation to talk about next steps and what is right for you.Understanding the benefits of cosmetic surgery can be a challenging task, and Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is here to walk you through the process every step of the way.To learn more about Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael and to connect, click here



