Beam Mobile Announces Next Generation Mobility Cases for Healthcare

Durable iPhone Cases with Swappable Batteries

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beam Mobile announces the Beam iPhone case for healthcare services. Beam is designed for clinical staff using mobile healthcare applications and provides swappable batteries with advanced drop protection.Beam’s impact-resistant polycarbonate shell is designed to protect smartphone from drops in fast-paced environments. Combined with IP54 design for dust and water resistance, Beam is wipeable with hospital grade cleaners.Dean Shortland, CTO of Beam Mobile, says, “The key advantage is our swappable batteries allow seamless exchange without workflow interruption. Healthcare workers no longer have to wait to charge.” Beam is used with mobile EHR deployments as well as secure communication apps including Patientsafe, Voalte, and Vocera.Beam offers multi-bay charging docks including a 5-bay sled charge dock and a 10-bay battery-only charge dock. A single-user dock is also available. The externally swappable batteries (2100 mAh) provide power for continuous shift performance.Shortland added, “Beam is essential for hospitals and clinics wanting to protect their mobile investment. We go through extensive lifecycle testing to provide the most durable cases on the market.” Beam is compatible with iPhone 8, 7, and 6s and is Apple MFI approved. The new smartphone case can also be used with emerging soft scan applications.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beam Mobile has led the effort to provide smartphone protection in demanding environments. The Beam team are formerly of Griffin Technology and made their mark in protective consumer smartphone cases. Beam Mobile is available from healthcare integrators nationwide. For information or to meet at HIMSS19 contact sales@beam-mobile.com or see www.beam-mobile.com



