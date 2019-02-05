You Gotta Be Kitten Me!

Indie Recording Studio in Utah Claws up Audio Book Industry

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fur is Flying!Contact: Adele Park(435) 673-3378studio129@infowest.comStraight to Audio Productions – St. George, UtahWhat is going on in the audio book industry? Why does an indie recording studio in Utah keep bump kissing the legs of HarperAudio and Blackstone Publishing? And what's up with the “Big Love” meets “South Park” style comedy Adele Park keeps cranking out?For the third time in four audio book releases, Straight to Audio Productions, a recording studio just a holler away from Zion National Park, is once again a Finalist for an Audie Award. Splat! A Quirky Cat Audio Book by Adele Park has pounced into the 2019 Original Work category along with four other well known audio books (perhaps with a little less catitude!).Listen to what the cat dragged in In the opening lines of Splat! A Quirky Cat Audio Book, Skitters the Cat gets up in the listener's grill with claws extended. It doesn't take long for Skitters to insult cat owners, dog owners, and people with no pets. Don't even get Skitters started on polygamists, especially when his girlfriend, Harriet, turns out to be one.Often referred to as “the Oscars of the audio book industry,” the Audio Publishers Association sponsors the Audies as a way of recognizing distinction in the spoken-word industry. Splat! A Quirky Cat Audio Book is narrated by a full cast of actors who tip the cradle all the way over in this quirky comedy.Waste a few minutes at work watching this quirky cat video Which audio book will nab a prestigious Original Work Audie? Find out March 4 when the Audio Publishers Association lets the cat out of the bag during a glitzy ceremony in New York City.Feline like a free copy of Spat! A Quirky Cat Audio Book? Email studio129@infowest.comCheck us out on Amazon.com

The Fur is Flying!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.