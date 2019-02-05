Ferns N Petals Expands Personalised Gifting in Abroad for Valentine’s 2019

Ferns N Petals is a pioneer in the online gifting market that has been serving customers for almost 25 years. This Valentines.

NEW DELHI , DELHI, INDIA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferns N Petals is a pioneer in the online gifting market that has been serving customers for almost 25 years. This Valentines, Ferns N Petals expands personalised gifting abroad in Australia, UK, USA, UAE and Canada that will take the occasion to a whole new level. Every year, they come up with unique and creative Valentine’s Day gift ideas to attract customers and offer them the extraordinary online gift shopping experience. The trendy personalised gifts are a great option for all the lovers out there to add a personal touch to Valentine’s gifting and make this occasion quite special. Created with photos, names, and initials, the personalised gifts are sure to reach out to the heart of the people wonderfully.For the upcoming Valentine’s Day, customers can choose the promising range of personalised gifts which are handpicked for Valentine’s Day. With their personalised photo frames, customers can offer the gift of memory to their partners adorned with a personal touch. Their personalised chocolates are an innovative idea where people can wrap up their message of love along with their partner’s name. Their funky and creative personalised lamps are an excellent way with which customers can transform their ordinary pictures into precious memories and offer their partner something memorable to treasure forever. Company is now expanding the availability of Personalised Gifts to International countries like USA, UK, Canada, and Australia & UAE. The exclusive collection of personalised gifts will take the passion of lovers for V-Day a notch higher and provide them with an unforgettable love day celebration experience.Talking about the expansion of personalised gifts in abroad, Mr. Sudheer Chintakani, Manager, International Catalog, FNP said, “Our international business is expanding at a rapid rate from the last two years. We have experienced enormous growth of almost 85% in orders and 66% in revenue that makes a world of difference for our entire business. In top major countries, we provide same-day deliveries of cakes, gifts, flowers to UK , USA, Canada and Australia and help to customers get their orders delivered in a fast and hassle-free manner. Our dedicated team works round the clock to ensure the provision of smooth same-day delivery of orders. In UAE & Australia, we also offer midnight delivery service that allows people to add excitement to the special occasions of their loved ones and turn them into wonderful emotions.”He further added, “Over time, we have noticed the huge inclination of customers towards personalised gifting, which results in the growing sale of personalised gifts. So, we decided to expand personalised gifting in abroad and have already gone live in 5 countries named USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Canada. A few more countries are yet to be added to the list. For any occasion, customers can browse our extensive gift collection to send Valentines gifts to UK , USA, Australia, and many other places of their choice.”Ferns N Petals is already delivering personalised gifts in India and offering a promising range of gifts for a number of occasions. Customers can browse based on the type of occasion and relationship with the recipient. Their wide range of trendy personalised gifts includes personalised cushions, mugs, chocolates, photo frames, accessories, stationery items, key chains, and glassware, etc. This gift collection for sure serves for the important events of the year such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, festivals, and Valentine’s Day. But these gifts are not restricted for a particular season or occasion and customers can buy them online at any time of the year for family, friends, and loved ones.About the CompanyFerns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 320 outlets across 170 cities, pan India. Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.



