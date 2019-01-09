Christmas Evenings with Denis Matsuev and Friends concerts held in Irkutsk

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, operates gas and gas condensate production and treatment facilities and acts as the design and construction customer for the pre-development of hydrocarbon fields in the Irkutsk Region, with Gazprom acting as the license holder.

The Kovyktinskoye gas and condensate field (with Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk appointed in 2011 as its development operator), along with the Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), serves as the resource base for the Power of Siberia project.

The company’s production branches are located in the Zhigalovsky and Kazachinsko-Lensky Districts of the Irkutsk Region.

Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk has adopted the ISO 14001:2004 environmental management system. The company employs over 300 people. It is headquartered in Irkutsk.

In 2010, Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk and the Ministry of Culture and Archives of the Irkutsk Region signed the Agreement of Cooperation according to which the company would support traditional and new arts and cultural projects of great significance for the region.

Since 2011, Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk has been a long-standing partner of Stars on Baikal and Christmas Evenings.

The New Names of Priangarye Festival aims to identify gifted children in the Irkutsk Region. It was established and is organized by the Creativity Support and Development Center (Non-Profit Organization for Vocational Education) that officially represents the New Names Interregional Charity Foundation named after Ivetta Voronova (Moscow) in the Irkutsk Region.