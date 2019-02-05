ETAP and Oracle Bring Innovative Distribution Capabilities to Global Electric Utilities

Combination of Market Expertise, Situational Awareness Applications & Real-Time Operational Platforms Allows Utilities to Plan & Optimize Complex Power Grids

DISTRIBUTECH, NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing utilities with a comprehensive, scalable, and secure Advanced DMS solution, ETAP’s Model-Driven Electrical SCADA & Distribution Management System (DMS) now features out-of-the-box integration with Oracle Utilities’ Network Management System (NMS). Through the collaboration, customers can continue to evolve and expand on the existing development and interoperability activities between Oracle Utilities and ETAP to better manage their grid challenges, today and well into the future. The combined solution has been implemented at one of the largest smart grid projects in India.“We are leveraging our practical implementations and proven successes of our eSCADA and DMS to provide seamless interoperability with Oracle Utilities NMS outage management system. The intelligent integration between these platforms is a key enabler that allows utility dispatchers to interact with a unified operating environment for real-time visibility and situational awareness across their grid,” said Shervin Shokooh, chief operating officer, ETAP. “We look forward to building upon our strong collaborative foundation with Oracle.”With the addition of Oracle’s storm tested NMS outage management capabilities, ETAP’s platform now includes distribution network analysis & planning applications, distribution management system, distributed energy resource management system, microgrid controls, outage management system, mobile workforce management, and asset optimization to name a few.“By combining Oracle Utilities’ storm-proven and scalable outage management solutions with ETAP’s operational and engineering solutions, we are taking an important step forward in meeting utilities outage and major event response challenges across the globe,” said Creighton Oyler, vice president, strategic growth markets, Oracle Utilities. “Working with ETAP enables us to provide safe, secure and reliable advanced distribution management systems and help utilities manage their most complex grid challenges.”ETAP (“Operational Technology, Inc.”) is a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).About Oracle UtilitiesOracle Utilities delivers the proven software applications that help utilities achieve competitive advantage, business performance excellence and a lower total cost of technology ownership. Oracle Utilities integrates industry-specific customer care and billing, network management, work and asset management, mobile workforce management and meter data management applications with the capabilities of Oracle's industry-leading enterprise applications, business intelligence tools, middleware and database technologies. Oracle Utilities enables its customers to adapt more nimbly to market deregulation, meet ever-evolving customer demands, and deliver on commitments to environmental conservation. For more information, visit http://www.oracle.com/industries/utilities About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle's partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more, visit http://www.oracle.com/partners About ETAPETAP is the global market and technology leader in modeling, design, analysis, optimization, monitoring, control, and automation software for electrical power systems. The company has been powering success for over 30 years by providing the most comprehensive and widely-used enterprise solutions for generation, transmission, distribution, industrial, transportation, and low-voltage power systems. Founded in 1986, ETAP is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, with over 50 offices around the world.



