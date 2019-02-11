Methanol Institute Welcomes YCI Methanol to the Association
The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome YCI Methanol as one of our newest members.
Koch Methanol has the exclusive methanol offtake rights from the facility, and will construct, own, and operate the methanol logistics assets for the outbound flow of methanol via marine, rail, and truck.
Dr. Charlie Yao, YCI Methanol CEO, says that "the Methanol Institute is one of the best methanol producer platforms for YCI and other producers to share manufacturing technology experiences, network with other methanol producers, and help develop new market opportunities for the methanol business and its stakeholders."
About MI
As the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/
