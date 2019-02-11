Methanol Institute Welcomes YCI Methanol to the Association

The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome YCI Methanol as one of our newest members.

The Methanol Institute is one of the best methanol producer platforms for YCI and other producers to share manufacturing technology experiences and network with other methanol producers.” — Dr. Charlie Yao, CEO YCI Methanol

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- YCI Methanol One, LLC (YCI Methanol) is a joint venture between Yuhuang Chemical Industries Inc. (YCII) and Koch Methanol Investments, LLC (Koch Methanol) which is currently constructing a $1.85 billion methanol production facility in St. James Parish, LA with an installed capacity of 4,950 metric tons per day, and capable of producing about 1.8 million metric tons of IMPCA quality methanol per year. YCI Methanol management expects the project will be operational by Q3-2020.Koch Methanol has the exclusive methanol offtake rights from the facility, and will construct, own, and operate the methanol logistics assets for the outbound flow of methanol via marine, rail, and truck.Dr. Charlie Yao, YCI Methanol CEO, says that "the Methanol Institute is one of the best methanol producer platforms for YCI and other producers to share manufacturing technology experiences, network with other methanol producers, and help develop new market opportunities for the methanol business and its stakeholders."About MIAs the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/



