Scott Damron reveals benefits of entrepreneurship peer groups and organizations

Atlanta-based entrepreneur and executive Scott Damron shares his thoughts on the benefits of popular entrepreneur organizations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From making connections to improving focus, entrepreneur and executive Scott Damron is a keen advocate of peer groups and organizations tailored toward entrepreneurship. With a long and distinguished background in the healthcare and hospital sectors, including establishing medical and surgical supplies, custom product, and patient preference items business ASP Global, the Atlanta-based entrepreneur shares his thoughts on the benefits of the growing number of specialist peer groups appearing across the United States and internationally."Successfully growing a business is often highly dependent on making connections," suggests Damron, "something which is at the very heart of almost all entrepreneurship peer groups and organizations."First among Damron's outlined benefits surrounds precisely this point. "As an entrepreneur, it's so easy to become blinkered," he reveals, "focusing steadfastly but almost exclusively on turnover, margin, profit, and growth."As a member of an entrepreneurship peer group, however, such as the Entrepreneurs' Organization or the Young Presidents' Organization, today known simply as 'YPO'—both of which Damron is actively involved with—entrepreneurs and business owners are able to achieve fresh, new perspectives."Widely known as the 'network effect,' connecting with other entrepreneurs can be hugely rewarding, both personally and professionally, and it's an ideal way to gain new business insights," suggests Scott Damron Next, he points toward a more practical, tangible benefit. "As a member of an organization like the Entrepreneurs' Organization or YPO, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of new skills to be learned," explains the Atlanta-based executive. "Think of it as an opportunity for a 'skills upgrade,' and remember that even the most experienced entrepreneurs still have room to learn," he adds. Scott Damron's third and final highlighted benefit revolves around focus. "Being in the company of other entrepreneurs is great for achieving serious focus," he suggests. When, Damron says, like-minded entrepreneurs and professionals come together, there's often a level of focus achieved which would be unattainable under other circumstances."Joining an entrepreneurship peer group is arguably the best way," he adds, wrapping up, "not only to achieve focus but to maintain it in the long term, as well as affording the opportunity to learn new skills and make vital new connections."To find out more about the Entrepreneurs' Organization, founded in 1987, head to https://www.eonetwork.org/ . For more information regarding the 68-year-old YPO, meanwhile, which today empowers more than 25,000 members in over 130 countries, please visit https://www.ypo.org/



