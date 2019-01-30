Scott Damron offers advice on growing a strong team

Atlanta's Scott Damron provides an insight into establishing a capable, high-performing team of staff.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From measuring performance to establishing core values, hiring a strong team is invariably key to the continued, long-term success of any new or existing venture. Here, healthcare and hospital sector entrepreneur and executive Scott Damron provides a personal insight into establishing a high-performing, dependable team which is both hugely capable and ideally suited to a particular business or industry."It's vitally important to ensure that any team is capable of performing consistently over a period of time," suggests Damron, "and that they're poised to rise to the challenges of achieving significant growth and tangible, continued success."It's with this in mind, then, that the entrepreneur and executive is keen to stress the importance of not only hiring but also continually growing—and building upon—a strong and successful team. "Further to hiring the best people possible, there's also an ongoing responsibility for business owners and managers," he adds, "to ensure that they're delegating properly and continually empowering their team."According to Damron, performance is quantitative. "While potential is quite often subjective, the performance of any team can be largely defined based on the results which they achieve," he explains. "A strong team should consist of high-performing individuals, first and foremost, with high-potential individuals a close second," adds the serial entrepreneur who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.It's no secret that recruiting a solid team—and one which also shows excellent ongoing potential—is often a challenge. Further to ensuring a potential team member's competency in terms of the demands of a given role, Scott Damron believes it's also important to look for those who display a company's inherent values. "In this sense, it's as much about hiring the right person for a position as it is about hiring the best," he suggests.In order to accurately and effectively achieve this, Damron advises starting any hiring process by defining or redefining core company values. "These," he says, "might include 'hard-working' and 'reliable,' but may also extend to 'friendly' or 'fun-loving.'"Indeed, studies have shown that recruiting based on a company's core values is among the best methods of establishing a strong team from the outset, and demonstrates the importance of different behaviors in achieving business success. "Value-based hiring offers a team some resilience, particularly during periods of growth or when change is afoot," adds Atlanta's Scott Damron.He continues, "Building a strong, reliable team is invariably tricky, but once the right team is in place, success in business is much easier to come by.""Just remember," Scott Damron adds , wrapping up, "to look after your team well, and in doing so, they'll continue to look after you and your business moving forward."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.