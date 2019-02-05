Yuba Bikes Introduces New Rain Canopy

Cargo Canopy with Bamboo Box Cargo Canopy with Front Loader

Keeping Precious Cargo Dry

COTATI, CA, USA, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuba Bikes is excited to introduce the Cargo Canopy to their robust line of cargo bike accessories, offering a new option for customers using the Supermarche or Electric Supermarche as an everyday mode of transportation. Yuba’s Cargo Canopy functions as a rain canopy over the front cargo space, to keep dry your most prized possessions.

Yuba Cargo Bikes is proud to offer the largest selection of accessories for their fleet of stylish and comfortable kickass bikes, with options for every lifestyle and need, and the new Cargo Canopy means being able to offer complete coverage for any variable weather day.

Complete with zippered front and rear windows for increased airflow or convenient windows, the Cargo Canopy features lightweight aluminum poles in the frame to ensure the accessory remains light, yet secure for easy travel, and collapsible for small storage when not in use. Yuba also added reflectivity to the front for easy visibility.

“The Cargo Canopy is something our customers have been asking for, and we've been working on the design for a couple years,” said Benjamin Sarrazin, Founder and CEO of Yuba. “We had to make it just right, and it’s a great new addition to the front loading cargo accessory line, with the option to bike with the cargo space covered, there are no excuses to not bike every day!”

The Cargo Canopy is available for the Yuba Supermarche or Electric Supermarche; MSRP $299.



ABOUT YUBA BICYCLES

Yuba® Bicycles was founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Benjamin Sarrazin, who is on a mission to bring the European cycling lifestyle and utility to the United States. Cargo bikes are an authentic means of sustainable transportation that can help make a tangible change within our vehicle dependent society. Yuba manufactures award-winning environmentally sustainable pedal and electric cargo bikes that provide significant utility, convenience and health benefits for riders of all ages. Life is better and more productive on two-wheels. Visit yubabikes.com for more information and dealer locations



Media Contact:

Katie Metzler

Terra Public Relations

307-733-8777

katiem@terrapublicrelations.com



