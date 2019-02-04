Methanol Institute Welcomes bse Engineering as a New Association Member

The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is pleased to welcome as a new member bse Engineering.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- bse Engineering (BSE), founded in 1990, is an independent engineering company for new, replacement and maintenance investments of industrial construction. The private and management held company focuses their services in Europe, but operates globally as licensor and catalyst supplier for H2/CO2 methanol plants.BSE has developed business opportunities and business cases in different branches for power-based methanol. With the skid-mounted, small-scale methanol plant "FlexMethanol," it is economic to produce methanol from excess electricity and CO2 and thus make a significant contribution to achieving the climate protection goals of the UN and most countries. This applies especially for countries with high CO2 emissions and high natural energy potential from wind, solar and hydro.Chemicals and fuels from these resources offer the opportunity to be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructures. To secure the offtake of FlexMethanol, BSE works together with all German car manufacturers.Christian Schweitzer, Managing Director of bse Engineering noted that: "The decision to become a member of MI became easy after we held together conferences in the context of FlexMethanol. Small-scale methanol plants are specific in Europe where new stakeholders have to be informed about these business opportunities. We are proud to work with MI together in organising technical workshops e.g. at the IHS World Methanol Conference for the next years. With almost three decades of experience in industrial plant design, we support our clients with our expertise in the technical, technological, normative, economical and material fields."About MIAs the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/



