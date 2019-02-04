Warhammer Quest Announced for Nintendo Switch, Launching February 5th, 2019 on Nintendo Eshop in Europe
Lead a Group of Brave Adventurers Through the Perilous Dungeons of the Warhammer World in the Search for Wealth and Glory.
February 5th 2019 -- Independent publisher Chilled Mouse today announced a partnership with Games Workshop and Rodeo Games to bring Warhammer Quest to Nintendo Switch via digital distribution. Based on the classic Games Workshop board game, and set in the Warhammer Fantasy world, the turn based strategy game allows players to control a team of heroes and explore hidden dungeons around the borders of the Empire in a mix of adventure, strategy and role-playing.
“As massive fans of the Warhammer universe, we have spent our development time working with Rodeo Games and focusing on what made Warhammer Quest such a great table top game,” said Ian Baverstock, Director of Chilled Mouse. “With truly unique hero characters, epic role-playing action, awesome loot and randomly generated dungeons, Warhammer Quest is a true digital incarnation of its namesake”.
Lead a party of brave adventurers through the dangerous winding dungeons of the Warhammer world in the search for wealth and glory, as players uncover and explore new settlements. In their quest for legendary weapons, players encounter enemies including evil Night Goblins, dangerous Orcs, gigantic River Trolls and hordes of the evil Skaven, hellbent on destroying the band of adventurers.
Through encounters and exploration, heroes level up their skills and quickly gain new abilities, spells and blessings as they battle it out to become one of the Heroes of Legend and fight such devilish foes playing as the Marauder, Wood Elf Waywatcher, Dwarf IronBreaker and the Grey Wizard.
Available on February 5th, 2019, across European territories as well as Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, Warhammer Quest will be available in its ‘deluxe’ form with all content available at £19.99, €24.99 or similar prices. The release dates for North American territories will be announced soon but will be in the next few weeks.
About Chilled Mouse
Chilled Mouse is a UK based digital games publisher. Founded by veteran developers Ian Baverstock and Jonathan Newth, Chilled Mouse brings great games to players across genres and platforms.
About Games Workshop®
Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L) is based in Nottingham, UK. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 400 of its own Hobby centres, the Internet and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop can be found at www.games-workshop.com and further details about all of Games Workshop's licensees and their products are at licensing.games-workshop.com.
About Rodeo Games
Rodeo Games was a team of ex AAA games developers. Based in Guildford, UK, the team developed and published mobile games designed specifically for the core gamer market.
