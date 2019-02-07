Allentown Charter School Students at EEACS Getting Work Experience from Local Businesses

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers a business education curriculum

High school students at EEACS are getting work experience with businesses across the Lehigh Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has partnered with over 30 community organizations and businesses, enabling high school students at the Lehigh Valley charter school to gain valuable workplace and career experience.Through the school’s innovative business education curriculum , students select a career track and participate in field experience, volunteer work, and a senior year internship. Guest speakers from area businesses mentor and speak to students, sharing their experiences and their advice.“We are so thankful for our community partners,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the charter school in Allentown. “They’re helping prepare our students for life beyond graduation.”Lysek also says that the program allows students to learn more about their community and the businesses that help sustain it, inspiring future business leaders.Businesses partnered with EEACS include The Morning Call, Josh Early Candies, and ArtsQuest among others.To learn more about the business education curriculum available at EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/academics/business-education-program/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



