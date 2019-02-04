HouseMaster Home Inspections Opens in Alberta, Canada

Local business professional, Robert Dale, brings established home inspection brand to Alberta

The quality of work I know I am capable of is what motivates me to run this business as successfully as I can.” — Robert Dale, HouseMaster owner in Alberta

SYLVAN LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in Alberta, Canada, owned by Robert Dale.Dale brings more than 20 years of experience renovating and inspecting homes to his new business. His passion for residential construction and renovating homes began as a child. The experience he has gained over two decades serves as a solid background to launch a HouseMaster Franchise.He learned about HouseMaster while researching successful businesses that he could bring his experience and passion to.“I wasn’t happy working full-time for somebody else. I love residential and always have, but I wanted to get back to owning my own business that allowed me to actually help people the way I know I can,” Dale said. “The quality of work I know I am capable of is what motivates me to run this business as successfully as I can.”A native of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada, Dale is bringing his expertise in home inspection to this area. He services Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Innisfail and Stettler. HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled to have Robert in our franchise family and excited to watch him build his business in Alberta,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “He has great qualities for what we look for in franchise owners: He is passionate, disciplined and excels at bringing quality work to the job.”For more information, contact Robert Dale at 403-588-0863 or email robert.dale@housemaster.com.###About HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 315 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



