Corin Group appoints Andy McLeod as President USA

Andy McLeod, President, Corin USA For truly personalized patient solutions

Former Bodycad executive moves to Corin to provide leadership for the next aggressive growth phase

Corin uniquely combines clinically proven implants and cutting edge technology, I look forward to delivering greater value through truly personalized solutions in the USA.” — Andy McLeod

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corin Group who lead the way in combining clinically proven implants with cutting edge technology today announced the appointment of Andy McLeod as President, Corin USA. The appointment comes on the back of a strong 2018 for Corin worldwide having breached the $150m global annual turnover milestone.McLeod, former CCO of Bodycad is a seasoned leader in the orthopaedic world with over 25 years of experience across multiple organisations including 22+ years with J&J. Within Bodycad he led the company from initial concept to full commercialisation, prior to this he was President and COO for Medacta USA where he was instrumental in the success of the US business.Throughout his career Andy has continually delivered strong results with ever growing teams of driven individuals.The world of Orthopaedics continues to evolve in new and ever more complex ways, increased demand combined with pressure on funding and new financial models requires us to think of new and innovative solutions to better deliver true value to the healthcare sector and with his decades of experience Andy is able to focus his knowledge, skills, business acumen and leadership to deliver these solutions to an expectant audience.Andy will be based at the US office in Tampa, Florida, where he will be spending a great deal of time building the next phase of growth with his team.

