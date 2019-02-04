Corin Group appoints Andy McLeod as President USA
Former Bodycad executive moves to Corin to provide leadership for the next aggressive growth phase
McLeod, former CCO of Bodycad is a seasoned leader in the orthopaedic world with over 25 years of experience across multiple organisations including 22+ years with J&J. Within Bodycad he led the company from initial concept to full commercialisation, prior to this he was President and COO for Medacta USA where he was instrumental in the success of the US business.
Throughout his career Andy has continually delivered strong results with ever growing teams of driven individuals.
The world of Orthopaedics continues to evolve in new and ever more complex ways, increased demand combined with pressure on funding and new financial models requires us to think of new and innovative solutions to better deliver true value to the healthcare sector and with his decades of experience Andy is able to focus his knowledge, skills, business acumen and leadership to deliver these solutions to an expectant audience.
Andy will be based at the US office in Tampa, Florida, where he will be spending a great deal of time building the next phase of growth with his team.
