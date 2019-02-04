CELEBRATE AZALEAS AT THE HOUSTONIAN

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Think Pink with Hotel Packages, Pink Potions in The Bar, Perfectly Pink 3-Course Menu at the Manor House as Houston’s Show-Stopping Azaleas Begin Blooming!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 1-3, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will celebrate the beautiful pink, purple & white azaleas that blanket the property’s 27-acres, and Houston homes and gardens each spring. The Azalea Celebration at The Houstonian invites guests to “Think Pink” with Deluxe Hotel Packages March 1, 2 & 3 for visitors to the River Oaks Garden Club 84th Annual Azalea Trail with tickets to the event, an elegant 3-Course, Prix Fixe Menu at The Manor House presented with a glass of Provencal Rose’, and Pink Potion Cocktails at The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel. Photos available here.

Perfectly Pink Prix Fixe at The Manor House Estate Restaurant

Available 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, February 25 – March 1

Enjoy a 3-course, prix fixe lunch presented with a glass of Provencal Rosé for only $40++ per person. Menu selections include:

First - Gulf Coast Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with green onion remoulade and pickled vegetables or Beet Salad Whipped Goat Cheese with baby arugula and rosemary honey vinaigrette

Second - Pecan Crusted Trout with crab succotash and brown butter or Roasted Chicken with mirliton, corn succotash, pan jus or Seafood Crepe with jumbo lump crab, crawfish, gulf shrimp, creole tomato and Spanish chorizo

Third - Vanilla Crème Brulee with raspberry linzer cookie and berries or Hazelnut Chocolate Brownie Crisp with vanilla ice cream, jivara sauce, toasted pecans

Please see www.houstonian.com or call 713-685-6840 for reservations.

Azalea Trail Hotel Package

Available Evenings of March 1, 2 & 3

Celebrate the famous River Oaks Garden Club Azalea Trail that runs March 1-3 in Houston! Pink, purple & white Azaleas bloom for this tour of beautiful homes & gardens of this prestigious River Oaks neighborhood. Stay at The Houstonian, with its 27 wooded acres & hundreds of its own show- stopping Azaleas. Please see www.houstonian.com or call 713-680-2626 for reservations.

Included:

Deluxe Hotel Accommodations

One Azalea Trail "Six Admissions" Ticket per person

Complimentary Self-Parking

Trellis Spa Azalea Treatments

Available 8:00 am – 8:00 pm, February 22 – March 3

Indulge and “Think Pink” with super-scented Azalea Manicures and Pedicures from Trellis Spa at The Houstonian. Relax with a warm, hydrating soak followed by a revitalizing exfoliation, relaxing hand or foot massage with an exclusive scented moisturizer for intense hydration, as well as nail and cuticle care. Finish with your choice of polish or buffing. Please see www.houstonian.com or call 713-685-6790 for service appointments.

Cost:

Azalea Manicure – $50.00 for 50 minutes Azalea Pedicure – $70.00 for 50 minutes



Pink Potions at The Bar at The Houstonian

February 22 – March 3 beginning M – T at 3 pm, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 12 pm

Say cheers to spring as pink potions will be flowing at The Bar at The Houstonian.

Vueve Rose’ by the glass

Pink Shimmy - vodka, grapefruit, lime, Italian Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

The Blossom – Vueve Clicquot Rose’, rose petal syrup



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.