SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds OCIO Services to Managed Accounts Platform

Pascal Roduit Brought on as Chief Investment Strategist

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 4th, 2019 - West Palm Beach, FL: SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading financial technology and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), announced the addition of outsourced chief investment officer (“OCIO”) services for users of the SMArtX platform. SMArtX works directly with advisory clients to understand their investment objectives and creates customized portfolios specific to each advisor request. SMArtX has hired Pascal Roduit as its Chief Investment Strategist to head up this effort. Mr. Roduit comes to the firm after his roles as Senior Financial Analyst at Mercer Park LP, Chief Risk Officer for the Maple Rock Funds, and Director of Risk Management at Pine Grove Asset Management.

SMArtX’s OCIO services were created to provide advisors with institutional strategy analysis and portfolio construction recommendations. At the fundamental level, SMArtX works directly with advisors to understand their needs and suggest portfolios that fit those criteria. As an additional level of service, SMArtX will also participate in conference calls with advisor’s clients, run webinars on portfolio construction, and attend meetings. Furthermore, SMArtX provides monthly macro-economic newsletters outlining the potential market impact of various economic developments for clients.

“We have seen growing demand for additional strategy analysis and assistance with portfolio construction from our advisory clients, particularly as it relates to incorporating alternative strategies into client portfolios in this increasingly volatile market,” said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. “Pascal’s background building portfolios for institutional investors expands the underlying function of the SMArtX TAMP – streamlining the investment operations of our client’s wealth management process.”

The OCIO services leverage SMArtX’s award winning TAMP, which offers over 475 investment strategies across traditional, alternative, and direct indexing strategies. The platform also provides rebalancer, Advisor as a PM, drift management, intra-day reporting, and proposal generator tools to further simplify and scale an advisor’s business model.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent’s integrated unified managed account solution.





