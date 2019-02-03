Shon Brooks Golfing With the Stars

Brooks Entertainment Inc. releases new Golf products for Shon Brooks to Play in the 'Inaugural Super Bowl Golf Classic' presented by the NFL Alumni Association.

EL CAJON , CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL Alumni Association founded in 1967 has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. "Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes". The NFL Alumni invited Shon Brooks to play in the "Inaugural Super Bowl Golf Classic" https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfl-alumni-super-bowl-golf-classic-tickets-53674310307?aff=ebdssbdestsearch# . Shon Brooks accepted the invitation and traveled to the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan and was spotted by the local media outlets of Channel 10 and KUSI News coverage. Shon later dropped a 11 foot putt on hole number 4 to take his team to a 1 under Par score. Thereafter, Shon nearly Aced a 'Hole in One' on 'Hole Number 9' coming within a few feet away from winning a brand new black Cadillac Escalade. His 4 teammates and bystanders began to cheer.The Inaugural Super Bowl Golf Classic was held at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Casino and Shon Brooks played the Willow Glen Championship Course. "Willow Glen, a par 72 course, with demanding, narrow fairways and strategically placed bunkers. Sweetwater River runs along the course and comes into play on many holes, providing dramatic scenery and difficult shots. The layout contains several dogleg holes, elevation changes and water crossings that create an incomparable day of golf for enthusiasts. Ted Robinson redesigned Willow Glen in 1980." Shon and his teammates shot a combined score of 69 for the tournament which is -3 under Par.Moreover, Shon Brooks' participation in the NFL Alumni Super Bowl Golf Classic, " enabled the NFL Alumni Association to conduct a free football clinic on February 2, 2019, for low income and at risk youth - giving them a positive outlet through football; promoting physical fitness, discipline and personal responsibility." Brooks Financial & Entertainment Consultants donates to the cause seeing that, "the NFL Alumni Association will be able to benefit the San Diego Unified School District's Wellness Program, which was previously funded by the Chargers." Brooks Financial & Entertainment Consultants has also been a long time supporter of this same school district as seen on https://www.sandiegounified.org/schools/Johnson/overview-1 and http://sdusd-newsfeed.blogspot.com/2011_07_01_archive.html . As for the NFL Alumni Super Bowl Golf Classic, Shon Brooks laced up his new spring golf shoe by Fran Shatone, and released a new "Shon Brooks" putter to play in the Classic. The shoe was invented to be versatile in playing on grass or artificial turf.Shon Brooks, CEO of Brooks Entertainment Inc., is one of the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) "STARmeter" leaders in the star search categories. As noted, a Time Warner TV Editorial Excellence Award Winner for covering the Olympic Games, Game Changer by Invention Magazine, named Superhero by 'On Wall Street Magazine, 'Advisor.CA Magazine, and Financial Planning Magazine. His autographed merchandise continues to increase in value and set chart records for making hits. When asking the Rock Star Inventor, Shon Brooks, about his thoughts of being included in the lineup of Golfing With The Stars or participating at The NFL Alumni Super Bowl Golf Classic, he says, "I am definitely honored to be in a position to help this powerful brand help others. It has always been my mission of "Making A Difference" and empowering the youth to better their lives from the wealthy to the striving." "In fact, this NFL Alumni event reminds me of being a student. As a student, test day...was game day, and summer represented the off season. It was a time to reflect on what grades I had accomplished and how I could improve the next year. As my teachers passed out the final exams or called students up privately to give them their corrected test, I would always notice the emotions on the students faces as they received their grades. The students that sacrificed, studied smart, and passed their exams would always have more emotions."For More information or donations contact Dave Miller Integrated Sports Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.