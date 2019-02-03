Quantum Computing Market 2024 Quantum Computing Organogram

The Quantum Computing Market & Technologies–2018-2024 report estimates that the global quantum computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during 2018-2024

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Current Quantum Computing Supremacy Race is Projected to Propel the Quantum Computing Market Generating a 2018-2024 CAGR of 24.6%A recent Quantum Computing Technologies & Global Market – 2018-2024 report reveals that we are in the midst of a U.S. and China “Quantum Computing Arms Race” one that will result in groundbreaking computing power, enabling disruptive new quantum computing technologies. Those will have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs and strategic balance of power. In the near future, the realization of quantum computing will lead to a revolutionary computing power, with wide-reaching transformational applications.The Quantum Computing Market & Technologies – 2018-2024 report estimates that the global quantum computing market will grow at a CAGR of 24.6% throughout 2018-2024(*). During 2017 Quantum Computing technologies performance has increased at an impressive rate; we forecast that 2018-2019 will experience a surge of breakthroughs.According to the 2-volume, 529-page, 242 figures & tables landmark report, this race is projected to propel the Quantum Computing Technologies & Global Market to $10.7 billion by 2024, out of which $8.45 billion stemming from product sales and services and $2.25 billion from Gov. RDT&E programs and funding.If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing and the evolution of industrial and national efforts towards realizing a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer that can tackle problems unmanageable to current supercomputing capabilities - then you know that something big is stirring throughout the quantum world.Eighteen of the world’s biggest corporations and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum computing or partnering with startups such as D-Wave. Furthermore, On May 3, 2017, Xinhua, the official press agency of the People’s Republic of China, surprised the Quantum Computing community by announcing that “Chinese scientists have built the world’s first quantum computing machine that goes far beyond the early classical — or conventional — computers, paving the way to the ultimate realization of quantum computing."In a way that was unheard of five years ago, quantum physicists are now partnering with corporate tech giants, to develop quantum computing as the foundation of a second information age. Eighteen of the world’s largest corporations (e.g., Lockheed Martin, IBM, Google, NEC, HP, Toshiba, Intel, Mitsubishi, Alibaba, Microsoft, SK telecom, BAH, KPN, Airbus, Raytheon, NTT, Fujitsu, and BT) and dozens of government agencies are working on quantum computing or partnering with startups such as D-Wave.Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, big data analytics and artificial intelligence through quantum computing services in the cloud.Explore more Industry 4.0 Market Research Reports: https://industry40marketresearch.com/ About Industry 4.0 Market Research (an HSRC Division)Industry 4.0 Market Reports (a division of HSRC) provides premium off-the-shelf market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insights into business opportunities. All reports include in-depth information and analysis of emerging markets and technologies, granulated by geography, vertical, technology, product, and revenue sources. Our reports support Industry 4.0 and Quantum Technologies communities worldwide in their strategic decision-making process, providing up-to-date market knowledge, analysis, and insights.Industry 4.0 Market Reports offers customized research services geared towards providing our clients with clear, actionable recommendations designed to empower decision-making, and to help exploit emerging opportunities in the market. Our customized research services deliver thorough analyses of specific markets and eco-systems, target geographies, strategic segments and verticals, competitor analysis, business opportunities and technological benchmarks. These services are provided as an ad hoc assignment or as an ongoing service.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@i40research.com, www.industry40marketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.