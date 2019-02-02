New Report: Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market - 2019-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report

Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market [$B] – 2018, 2024 Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Regional Market Shares [%] – 2017-2024 Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Segmentation Vectors – 2019-2024 – 630 Sub-Markets

The report consists of 16 vertical, 24 technology and 43 national market reports, segmented into 630 submarkets.

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Report:Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market to Reach $606 Billion by 2024WASHINGTON DC, JAN. 29, 2019According to a new market research report “ Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market - 2019-2024 : 8-Volume Mega-Report”, published by Homeland Security Research Corp. HSRC ), the global homeland security & public safety market is expected to grow from $431B in 2018 to $606B in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%.HSRC is proud to publish the industry’s gold standard for homeland security & public safety market research reports. The report consists of 16 vertical, 24 technology and 43 national market reports, segmented into 630 submarkets.This 2420-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.17 years have passed since 9/11, and the global public safety & homeland security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. According to the report, market growth will be driven by the following factors:• Terror• New and maturing technologies, (e.g., UGV, anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence, big data & data analytics, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics)• President Trump’s national security & law enforcement agenda• Organized crime• PRC President Xi’s internal security policy• Cybercrime and cyberterrorism• The turmoil in the Arab world – the ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and the Shia-Sunni conflict• An “invest whatever it takes” approach of autocratic and semi-autocratic governments (e.g., Saudi-Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Russia, Turkey) to avoid regime change• High security spending by governments (e.g., Israel, Brazil, Nigeria) exposed to high risk of terror and/or crime• Climate warming-related natural disasters growthThe Asian-Pacific & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market share during the forecast period. Market analysis by country shows that Saudi Arabia, UAE, the U.S.A. and Israel are the leading countries in terms of market size per citizen. Additional questions answered in each of the 83 reports include:• What is the market size and what are the trends of 83 markets & 630 sub-markets during 2017-2024?• What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?• Who are the decision-makers?• What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?• What are the customers looking for?• What are the internal security technology & services trends?• What are the 83 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent, according to technology, vertical, national, revenue source and expenditure markets.The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety market is analyzed and crosschecked:By 24 Technology Market Reports:1. Automatic Border Control (ABC)2. Big Data for HLS and public safety3. Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation4. Biometrics5. Border & Perimeter Barriers6. C2/C4ISR Systems7. Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection8. Counter-IED Technologies9. Cybersecurity10. Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents11. Electronic Fencing12. Emergency Communication13. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)14. Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)15. Intelligence Services IT16. Intrusion Detection Systems17. Metal Detectors18. Non-Lethal Weapons19. Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear20. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection21. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS22. Video Analytics23. Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)24. X-Ray ScreeningBy 16 Vertical Market Reports:1. Aviation Security2. Border Security3. CBRN Security & Safety4. Critical Infrastructure Protection5. Diplomatic Corp. Security6. Immigration Enforcement7. Intelligence Agencies8. Maritime Security9. Mass Transportation Security10. Natural Disasters Mitigation11. Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)12. Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders13. Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)14. Public Events Security15. Safe City16. Other Vertical MarketsBy 43 National Market Reports:U.S.CanadaMexicoColombiaBrazilArgentinaRest of LATAMUKFranceNetherlandsBelgiumSwedenDenmarkGermanyAustriaItalySpainPolandCzech RepublicRussiaRest of EuropeTurkey IsraelSaudi ArabiaUAEQatarKuwaitNigeriaSouth AfricaRest of MEAIndiaChinaSouth KoreaJapanAustraliaAzerbaijanKazakhstanPakistanTaiwanSingaporeMalaysiaIndonesiaRest of Asia Pacific• By 5 Regional Market Reports:1. North America2. Latin America3. Europe4. Middle East & Africa5. Asia PacificExplore more Homeland Security and Public Safety Reports at https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC’s clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% repeat customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry’s Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com



