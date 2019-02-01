Democrats Vote to Provide Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Federal Employees, Condemn Government Shutdowns

Message from the majority leader

This week, the House passed the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019, which will bring the 2019 cost-of-living adjustment for civilian federal employees in line with the cost-of-living adjustment given to members of the military. Federal employees ensure the safety and well-being of the American people, and this is an important step toward recognizing their contributions to our country, especially after enduring so much stress and financial insecurity over the last month due to the shutdown. Members on both sides of the aisle have spent the past few weeks discussing their support of federal employees, and I urge Senator McConnell to take up and pass this important legislation for America’s civil servants.

I also brought to the House Floor a resolution that says government shutdowns are detrimental to our nation and should not occur. I was deeply disappointed that 163 Republicans voted against this resolution, making clear they intend to use shutdowns as a strategy to help President Trump achieve policies even when he lacks the votes in Congress. The thirty-five day Trump-McConnell shutdown cost the U.S. economy at least $11 billion, and House Democrats will continue to urge Republicans to prevent another shutdown from occurring again.

With two weeks until the next government funding deadline, Democrats are focused on working with Republicans to reach agreement on a measure to strengthen border security. While those discussions take place, I continue to urge Senator McConnell to take up and pass the bipartisan package of six funding bills and a disaster relief bill that passed the House earlier this month. There’s no reason to hold up those measures while negotiations continue. We ought to provide the American people with certainty that government will continue to operate on their behalf.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

