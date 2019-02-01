Hoyer Statement on Black History Month

“As we begin the celebration of Black History Month today, we look to the extraordinary story of African Americans in our country, enriching our national life through civic leadership, military service, business, the arts, science, literature, sports, and entertainment. “I am proud to represent communities in Maryland with a long history of rich African-American cultural life and civic contribution, and I am also proud to work closely alongside my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus to advance the causes of equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Together, we will work to raise wages, combat discrimination, break down barriers to voting, make higher education more accessible, and expand opportunity.

“In celebrating Black History Month together, let us remember how integral African Americans have been to every chapter in the American story. Throughout February, I look forward to commemorating four centuries of Black History in America and the tragedies and triumphs of the African-American experience.”