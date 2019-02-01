Local Agency Steps Up To Relieve Nursing Shortage Woes

Cincinnati Nursing Agency Launches Local Division

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati based Vero Travel Nursing has launched a new division to serve healthcare providers in the Cincinnati and surrounding areas. Launched in 2016, Vero Travel Nursing has been placing nurses across the United States and in the South Pacific on the islands of Guam and Saipan.“We felt it was time to create a division that could meet nursing workforce needs right here in Ohio,” said Director of Marketing, Stephen Leonard adding “Our goal has always been to connect talented nurses with the healthcare providers who need them. Where better to do that than right here in Cincinnati?”The new division has been named Vero Local and has already begun securing contracts with local hospital systems and sourcing nurses to meet the demands of the community. Presently, Vero Local is focused on working with Registered Nurses but may begin working with other healthcare professionals as the division grows.For information about workforce solutions or job opportunities, please contact Vero Local at 877.422.0236Vero Travel Nursing is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions across the U.S. and in the South Pacific.



