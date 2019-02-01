Converse Auctions' online-only East Meets West sale on Friday, February 15th, will be a tantalizing marriage of cultures

Patek Philippe 14kt gold pocket watch from 1900, enameled with the royal crown of Hungary and inscribed in French, “Cie, Geneve” on the back (esr. $15,000-$25,000). Elaborately carved huanghuali cabinet with dragons and a flaming pearl carved on all front facing surfaces and one side, 94 inches tall (est. $5,000-$8,000). Genuine leopard fur bolero short cape stole from circa 1950 with a peach satin lining and two hook closures, in near perfect condition with supple fur (est. $600-$1,000). Large pair of famille jaune (yellow Chinese porcelain) dragon and phoenix ginger jars with foo dog finials on the lid, 14 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). Antique bronze depicting a Vajrapani wearing a hat and riding a spiral-horned goat, with the stand representing mountains, 6 inches by 7 inches (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A 1900 Patek Philippe 14kt gold pocket watch, a Rolex Oyster Submariner watch and magnificently carved Chinese cabinets in singles and pairs are just the start.

MALVERN, PA., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MALVERN, Pa. – A 1900 Patek Philippe 14kt gold pocket watch, a Rolex Oyster Submariner watch, several magnificently carved Chinese cabinets in singles and pairs, a 17-volume set of Lord Byron’s books from 1832 and two sets of John Ruskin volumes are just a taste of what’s in Converse Auctions’ online-only East Meets West Auction, Friday, February 15th at 10 am EST.The auction is packed with 586 lots of fine American, European, African, Chinese and other Asian items – a tantalizing blend of objects from the East alongside items from the Western culture (hence the title ‘East Meets West’). All lots have a starting bid of $10, a tactic designed to encourage newcomers to the collecting world, and old pros as well, to bid early and bid often.Although the auction is online-only, the sale can be previewed live in the Malvern gallery, at 57 Lancaster Avenue. There will be live bidding on several auction platforms. People can register and bid online now, via the Converse Auctions website ( www.ConverseAuctions.com ), as well as the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, HiBid.com and Auctionzip.com.Items from the East include jade carvings and jewelry, fine pieces of porcelain, elaborately carved huanghuali and zitan furniture, bronze Buddhas and censers, beautifully painted scrolls and thangkas, Chinese items from the Qing and Ming dynasties, Japanese wood block prints, musical instruments, wooden storage pieces and more. All these have a starting bid of just $10.Items from the West feature exquisite antique clocks and timepieces (including the 1900 Patek Philippe gold pocket watch), antique furniture, fine vintage clothing and furs, sterling silver, sterling and gold jewelry, signed artwork, porcelain serving sets, Wedgwood, rare books, art glass, canine and equine related items, fireplace implements and rare ethnic ceremonial pieces.The Patek Philippe gold pocket watch is a candidate for top lot of the auction, with an estimate of $15,000-$25,000. It’s enameled with the royal crown of Hungary and is inscribed in French, “Cie, Geneve” on the back. Also, a flat weave beige Oriental rug, with a four-part medallion of flowers on a blue and beige field, large at 158 inches by 111 inches, should hit $8,000-$12,000.The full 17-volume set of the Works of Lord Byron, published by John Murray (London, 1832), with his letters, poems, plays and journals, plus Don Juan volumes and a biography by Thomas Moore, should bring $1,500-$2,000; while a portfolio of Judaica art by Lazar Krestin (Viennese-German, 1868-1938), the renowned portrait artist, published 1924, is estimated at $500-$1,000.A pair of Chinese Qing dynasty zitan chairs with curved horn-shaped tops and arms, with curved support brackets and back splats having lacquered panels of dragons and flaming pearls, should sell for $3,000-$5,000; and a large pair of famille jaune (yellow Chinese porcelain) dragon and phoenix ginger jars with foo dog finials on the lid, 14 inches tall, should realize $2,000-$4,000.A five-tube, quarter-chime hour, mahogany strike hall clock made by the Colonial Mfg. Co. (Zealand, Mich.), flanked by two columns with arched top and bun feet, 92 ½ inches tall, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500; and a 19th century French antique bronze L’Histoire lamp by Auguste Moreau, 36 inches by 18 inches, should make $1,000-$1,500 (the stand will be sold separately).An antique bronze depicting a Vajrapani wearing a hat and riding a spiral-horned goat, with the stand representing mountains, 6 inches by 7 inches, carries an estimate of $1,500-$2,500; while a group of three antique Indian Moghul gouache paintings, dated the 18th century, 1840 and 1860 (two of the three being painted manuscript pages), will be offered as one lot (est. $1,000-$1,500).A genuine leopard fur bolero short cape stole from circa 1950 with a peach satin lining and two hook closures, in near perfect condition with supple fur, is estimated to bring $600-$1,000. Also, a carved small oval wooden mask form having an attached fiber beard, with three pierced eyes, a nose and mouth, on a stand, 3 inches by 3 inches by 20 inches, is expected to rise to $300-$500.Two Chinese lots with identical estimates of $1,000-$1,500 are the Qing pearl Chao Zhu court necklace in a presentation box, boasting pearls and pale blue hard stones, with the pendants having small pink counter beads; and a large, heavy zitan Quan Yin figure, carved from one large piece, 36 inches tall, displaying a serene face and wearing a headdress with a Buddha.A rare Arts & Crafts copper coddler set, marked Jos. Heinrichs (Paris, New York), with an egg-shaped coddler/warmer supported on pierced tripod feet over the warmer, is estimated to reach $500-$800. The coddler sits on a round copper tray, along with four egg cups and a matching egg-shaped salt shaker. In unpolished, as-is condition. Very rare to find all of the pieces intact.Previews will be held in the Converse Auctions gallery, at 57 Lancaster Avenue in Malvern, Tuesday thru Thursday, February 12th-14th, from 10-4 Eastern. Malvern is located in eastern Pennsylvania, not far from Philadelphia. The public is invited to attend. Bidders can enjoy the lowest buyer’s premium when they bid directly through the site www.ConverseAuctions.com Converse Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (610) 722-9004; or, you can send an e-mail to info@ConverseAuctions.com. Curious about an item’s value? Bring your items (or photos) to Free Appraisal Tuesdays, every Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Malvern gallery.For more information about Converse Auctions and the internet-only East Meets West Antiques Auction on Friday, February 15th, visit www.ConverseAuctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.