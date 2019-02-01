Elite Media Group , Global Living Media partners with Ariel Foundation International

Global Living Media is now in partnership with Ariel Foundation International, with U.N. ECOSOC status, to promote peace, partnerships and prosperity worldwide.

Your Video presence IS your Brand” — Joe Prete

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Media Group (EMG) is proud to announce Global Living Media, our international outreach division. Global Living Media is elevating the universal standards of video storytelling to communicate all facets of human mission, dedication, leadership, service and global impact.Global Living Media is now in partnership with Ariel Foundation International (AFI), with U.N. ECOSOC status, to promote peace, partnerships and prosperity worldwide. This partnership is represented by Global Living Media’s new social media video for AFI, featuring the leadership journeys of the next generation. Experience AFI’s 1-minute video here: https://youtu.be/fCZqUaovQP0 Ariel Foundation International is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that allows children and young adults to be official Delegates at summits hosted at the United Nations and European Parliament. Young people from all over the world and walks of life lend their voice and perspective to human and children’s rights, health, education and serious issues that affect them at local, national and global levels.Global Living Media is focused on the challenges being addressed by the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)/2030 Agenda, World Health Organization (WHO) and the DAVOS 2019 summit by producing powerful, successful stories to be shared via social media and at summits worldwide.Contact: Joe Prete Global Living Media International Outreach Division of EMG +1 720.266.8777 joe@elitemediagroup.tv

Ariel Foundation International Social Media Video



