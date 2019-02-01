Intermountain Healthcare in Four Year Partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

Three "Centers of Excellence" Locations Named

PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard has named Intermountain Healthcare an official medical provider of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team as part of a four year partnership.As an official medical provider of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, Intermountain Healthcare will serve as the freestyle title sponsor and snowboard associate sponsor for the 2019 FIS World Championships in Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski, presented by Toyota. The Championships events will take place in Summit County, Utah, on February 1-10, 2019.“We are thrilled to have Intermountain Healthcare on-board as our medical provider,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Chief Marketing Officer Dan Barnett. “Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in extraordinary patient care and innovative medical technology and we look forward to working with them to help keep our athletes healthy and focused. Engaging Intermountain Healthcare in progressing our sports medicine department will help turn elite athletes into Olympians as they push their bodies every day to, and beyond the limits of their sports.”As stewards of healthy communities, Intermountain will partner with U.S. Ski & Snowboard in creating three new certified Centers of Excellence (COE). This designation means U.S. Ski & Snowboard will install its COE system and processes into the certified site, as well as hire a new high-performance staff member to act as a liaison among U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the three new COE locations.These sites will implement a multidisciplinary approach to athlete intake and will provide high-quality, high-performance services, including Sports Medicine, Nutrition, Psychology, and Strength and Conditioning, to U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes at the national and club levels, as well as general recreational skiers and snowboarders.The three Intermountain COE locations will be: Intermountain Park City Hospital; Intermountain TOSH – The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah; and Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.Intermountain Healthcare will play an integral role in elite snow sport athletes’ journeys to podium as a key sponsor during the 2019 FIS World Championship events in Utah in February.As the title sponsor of the freestyle events at Deer Valley Resort, athletes will don the Intermountain bib during the aerials, team aerials, mogul and dual mogul events. Intermountain Healthcare will also be an associate sponsor for snowboard events held at Park City Resort in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air, engaging with fans during the Championships in the Park City Village.As part of the multi-year agreement, Intermountain Healthcare will also serve as the title sponsor for the Freestyle World Cup in Deer Valley Resort during the 2019-2020 season, and beyond annually. This is the most anticipated event of the FIS Freestyle World Cup circuit, during which tens of thousands of fans watch the world’s best freestyle athletes compete under the lights across three nights.“Intermountain Healthcare has had the privilege of providing for and working with U.S. Ski & Snowboard for many years, and we are so excited for the opportunity to expand and deepen the relationship between our organizations,” said, Adam Chandio, Administrator of TOSH and Executive Leader of Intermountain Sports Medicine. “This partnership will allow Intermountain Healthcare and U.S. Ski & Snowboard to collaborate and share expertise that we feel will support both organizations’ goals of being models within their respective industries. It also furthers Intermountain’s commitment to provide extraordinary care for our communities, many of which are home to members of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard teams.”For more information about U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Intermountain Healthcare’s partnership, contact U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Tom Webb, at tom.webb@usskiandsnowboard.org.###About Intermountain HealthcareIntermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance and related operations company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org About U.S. Ski & SnowboardU.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2019, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org



