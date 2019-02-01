THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 11:30 a.m. in Pro Forma session. No votes are expected. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Following one-minute speeches, the House will recess to allow for a security sweep of the House Chamber prior to the President’s State of the Union address. The House will meet again at approximately 8:35 p.m. in a joint session with the Senate for the purposes of receiving an address from the President of the United States. Members are requested to be on the Floor and seated no later than 8:25 p.m. Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Tuesday. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2019 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 876 – Pacific Northwest Earthquake Preparedness Act of 2019 (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 866 – Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act of 2019 (Rep. Holmes Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 543 – To require the Federal Railroad Administration to provide appropriate congressional notice of comprehensive safety assessments conducted with respect to intercity or commuter rail passenger transportation (Rep. Sires – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 831 – Reviving America’s Scenic Byways Act of 2019 (Rep. Cicilline – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 66 – Route 66 Centennial Commission Act (Rep. Rodney Davis – Transportation and Infrastructure) THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 494 – Tiffany Joslyn Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Program Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) H.R. 450 – Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act of 2019 (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary) H.R. 507 – Putting Trafficking Victims First Act of 2019 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) H.R. 752 – Open Book on Equal Access to Justice Act (Rep. Collins (GA) – Judiciary) H.R. 840 – Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible