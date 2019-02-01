Yaxit Limited is building the first ATM on Wheels

Yaxit

The first ever door-to-door cash delivery service for the public. A mobile ATM to go to customers' location for their cash withdrawal needs.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cash is still aroundCash is still playing an important part in the lives of the public whether it is considered “trendy” or not. While consumers are getting used to extra levels of convenience each day as more products and services emerge in the market, it is not hard to imagine that a solution would want to bring more convenience to consumers when it comes to how and where they withdraw their own cash from ATMs.What if there was a mobile ATM traveling to consumers’ location so they can withdraw cash without changing their pajamas?Well the first ever prototype is currently being crowdfunded. Yaxit Limited currently has a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to build a prototype. Essentially an ATM installed in a car will go to customers’ location so they can get their cash out just like they would; using a regular ATM.Exciting times for some of usThis could be exciting and very convenient at least for the members of public who live in remote areas miles away from nearest ATMs. Especially if they are regular cash users. Fuel, commuting or transportation costs to travel to the nearest ATM can pile up and put a big dent in their livelihood. Not to mention the ATM surcharges that could be high if the nearest ATM belongs to a different financial institution than the cardholders’ account provider.Regardless of geographical convenience the end service could be even more cost-friendly for consumers as Yaxit is planning to cancel ATM surcharges. The unspent surcharges can be used for more important necessities in life such as food, school stuff for kids, utilities and maybe even putting it towards a vacation.This could have a big impact on the financial world.To quote Marty Boyd the CEO of Yaxit: “Rumours of cash’s death have been highly exaggerated.” And by the looks of it Yaxit is determined to bring a product to the market capitalising on public’s familiar and convenient cash usage.About YaxitYaxit is a limited company and the current service they are perfecting is a mobile ATM solution. It goes further than that and this service will deploy ATMs to customers’ desired location wherever that could be; either their address or even their GPS location.Yaxit’s legal representatives have filed to register their specific mobile ATM concept as Intellectual Property under the British Patent Application No. 1817593.5. Currently it is patent pending.More information about the company is available via these links:And more information about their fundraising campaign is available here:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.