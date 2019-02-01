Luxury skincare brand Apeiro introduces revolutionary pair of eye treatments

Ultra-luxury skincare brand Apeiro shares details of its exclusive two-part Advanced Eye Set.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comprised of its Advanced Eye Serum and Advanced Eye Cream, Apeiro's exclusive Advanced Eye Set is touted to remedy puffy eyes and dark circles thanks to a combination of multivitamins and organic compounds specially formulated for the under-eye area. According to the brand, Apeiro's Advanced Eye Set—which is cruelty-free, fully FDA approved, and utilizes only the purest of natural ingredients—promises almost instant results, revitalizing, firming, and restoring elasticity to the most delicate part of the face, around the eyes."Available separately, but most effective when applied as a combination treatment, our Advanced Eye Serum and Advanced Eye Cream are revolutionary," reveals Apeiro's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar According to the New York City-based beauty brand, the company's Advanced Eye Serum represents a premium anti-aging tool, boosting cell renewal and rapidly combating the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula has also been designed to reduce puffiness and dark circles which are typically the result of sun damage or the natural aging process, as well as allergies and general fatigue. Apeiro's Advanced Eye Serum essentially wipes away under-eye damage and leaves the area looking and feeling both fresh and rejuvenated," adds Inbar.The brand's Advanced Eye Cream, meanwhile, is said to feature a raw mix of the most potent anti-aging ingredients known to man, according to Apeiro's vice president of operations, and is touted to further minimize the appearance of unsightly lines and wrinkles. "The product has been painstakingly developed using the very apex of anti-aging science," he explains, "which allows for dramatic, near-instant improvement in the appearance of the under-eye area, especially when used in tandem with our Advanced Eye Serum."The Advanced Eye Cream aspect of the Advanced Eye Set utilizes what Inbar describes as 'cutting-edge, all-natural ingredients' formulated to eliminate corner creases, under-eye wrinkles, crow's feet, lid creases, and under-eye lines. "All of these common complaints are as good as gone with one application," he suggests."The result of intensive research and development, our Advanced Eye Set perfectly provides the gentle yet truly effective care and nutrition which the face requires, particularly in this most sensitive area, and the one which frames your beautiful, glistening eyes on a daily basis," Eric Inbar adds, wrapping up.To find out more about Apeiro's Advanced Eye Set, Advanced Eye Serum, and Advanced Eye Cream, or to purchase online, please head to http://www.apeirotreatments.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.